Top times highlight festival event

Tevin Taylor, Erin Ford and Russell Loughmiller matched each other stride-for-stride in the final stretches of the 10k race this past Saturday for the 2017 Cherry Festival 3k, 5k and 10k run and walk held on the field at Dry Hollow Elementary School in The Dalles.

When the dust finally settled in this contentious battle, Taylor inched ahead to take hold of top honors with a final time of 43 minutes and 45 seconds, less than half a minute ahead of Ford (44:04) and Loughmiller (44:09).

Of the 37 harriers in the 10k event beside the top three, Alan Ritchey was good for fourth place with a 48:14, Clark Bryant hustled to fifth place after a 50:16, Chris Nelson claimed sixth (51:49) and Austin Thornley rattled off a 52:57 and seventh in the field.

Cinthia Marques-Funez (54:20), Angela Michalek (55:26), Stephen Bradley (55:26), David Edwards (56:03), Sarah Dang (56:32), Daniel Polehn (57:36), Kate Johnson (58:20) and Taryn Andree (58:34) rounded out the first 15 participants.

While the 10k race had some close calls, the 3k race had a highlight of Nathan and Sid Ganders duking it out for bragging rights.

Nathan scored a win this time around by two seconds in a solid 14:42, ahead of Sid, who turned it on for second place with a 14:44, and Grant Loughmiller picked up third in the individual standings after a final rally of 16:03.

Dillon Melady had a 17:10 for fourth, Rhett Loughmiller reeled off an 18:36 to end up fifth, and Anna Loughmiller went for sixth place in 18:39.

Joaquin Godle (21:11), Juan Flores (21:11), Rita Loughmiller (23:12), Jenny Loughmiller (23:13), Rosa Flores (26:14), Rita Aguilar (28:42), Maria Acevedo (28:43), Charlize Simon (28:49) and Everen Garrett had a 28:52 to wrap up the top-15.

Jason Vaughn won the race in 19:13, scoring first place ahead of Ben Iremonger, who had a 21:38, and another former Riverhawk, Kellina Coy, continued her solid spring with a third-place marker of 23:35.

Miguel Aguilar added a 24:25 to secure fourth, Miguel Aguilar Jr. took hold of fifth place with his 24:50, George Roberts was sixth after a 24:56, John Roberts clocked in at 26:07, Allen Freck propped up in 26:09, Krysta Mason placed ninth with a 28:00 and Jose Evangelista wrapped up 10th place with a 30:00.

Dan O’Donoghue (30:04), Rebecca Sanders (30:04), Eduardo Aguilar (31:12), Bill Trautz (31:46) and Leanne Neal had a 31:46 for 15th place out the 52 harriers who participated in this event.