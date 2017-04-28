12U Sluggers cruise to Cherry Festival championship

The Dalles’ 12U Sluggers team put all the elements of pitching, defense and hitting together and that level of precision baseball equaled a tournament championship, the first for this group in 2017.

In five games at the Cherry Festival Tournament, completed Sunday at Kramer Field, the Sluggers amassed a 5-0 record and outscored the opposition by a 67-23 margin, including a title-clinching 9-3 triumph over the Bend Titans.

On Saturday, the Sluggers swept Barlow 19-0, and then grabbed the top bracket seed after doubling up on Madras by an 8-4 tally.

TD kicked off bracket action on Sunday with a 17-4 victory over another 12U Sluggers group, coached by Jimmy Shaver, which moved the team into the semifinals.

There, the Sluggers faced off against a familiar foe – the Bend Lava Bears – a squad that ousted the Sluggers by one run in the semifinals of last year’s Cherry Festival Tournament.

This time around, however, the Sluggers had the last laugh.

Both teams battled back-and-forth in a high-scoring slugfest, but in the bottom of the sixth inning, Braden Schwartz broke a 12-all tie with a walk-off, two-run home run to vault the Sluggers to the title game.

The Sluggers, coached by manager Ben Donivan, and assistants Ken Brock and Nick DeLeon, return an experienced roster of nine players and newcomers Kade Wilson, Ian Preston and Cesar Sanchez.

Also on the team are Schwartz, Manatu Crichton-Tunai, Riley Brock, Braden VanSickle, Nathan Hedges, Evan Baldy, Nolan Donivan, Nathan Anderson and Styles DeLeon.

On Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, the Sluggers are in Pendleton for three pool play games, with starts of 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.