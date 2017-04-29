Community cleanup is May 6

Residents of The Dalles can dispose of yard debris and other unwanted items at the 30th annual Community Clean Up event on Saturday, May 6.

The drop-off point for debris from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the old county public works year on Walnut Street near the 9th Street intersection.

Featured again this year will be the Reuse Fair. Residents are encouraged to separate usable goods from their trash.

Upon entering the collection site, they will be asked if they have anything to contribute to the Reuse Fair. Usable items will be collected in a separate area, from which residents will be allowed to take what they need.

The Tri-County Hazardous Waste Program will also be holding a collection event in The Dalles on May 20th. \

Certain household hazardous waste and electronic waste can be taken to The Dalles Disposal & Transfer Station located at 1317 West 1st Street. Please call 541-506-2636 or visit the program’s website at www.tricounty

recycle.com for details.

Lines for the cleanup event are long and move slowly. To help speed things up, all participants are asked by city and The Dalles Disposal officials to adhere to the following rules. No exceptions will be made!

• No vehicles will be served after 3 p.m. Unauthorized dumping at the site outside of these hours could jeopardize the future of this event.

• To help traffic flow smoothly, approach the site from the south (on 10th Street) and exit toward 6th Street.

• This program is for The Dalles residents only and is limited to two pickup loads per households. No loads larger than a standard-sized pickup are allowed.

• Residents are asked to make a donation of canned goods to benefit The Dalles Area Food Share. This year’s goal is to collect 500 pounds of food for needy families.

• Residents are expected to help unload their vehicles.

• No debris from commercial businesses will be accepted. Contractors will be rerouted to the Transfer Station for disposal with a fee.

• To speed up the unloading process: Please bag leaves, grass and clippings. Bundle branches with string or twine. Do not use wire. Material should not be over 5 feet in length or 4 inches in diameter.

• Yard debris which is not bagged or bundled will not be accepted. As all yard debris will be

recycled, it must be kept separate from other refuse.

• Do not bring: Kitchen-type garbage, tires, or used appliances containing freon. (No refrigerators, freezers or air conditioners.)

• Hazardous waste materials such as oil-based paint and pesticides will not be accepted. A Tri-County Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will take place on Saturday, May 20, at The Dalles Disposal, 1317 West 1st Street. Please call 541-506-2636 for details.

• The City of The Dalles, garbage haulers, and program volunteers are not liable for any damage incurred as a result of participation in this program.

• Bins and assistance will be available for recyclables such as glass and plastic. Scrap metal is also accepted at the event.

• No dirt, rock, railroad ties, concrete pieces or animal waste (such as manure) will be accepted.

Only on May 6 during operating hours, people wanting information or requests for assistance can call 541-288-6267.



Volunteers and donations are welcome to help make the event, which includes cleanup around town, a success.



Individuals or groups can sign up to help clean up areas of town, assist on-site at the collection point or help seniors and disabled persons by transporting their yard debris.

Refreshments will be provided for volunteers at the drop-off site.

They will receive free soda, courtesy of Pepsi-Cola of The Dalles, and free hot dogs, as well as chips, fruit and pastries donated by local businesses.



The Dalles Community Clean Up is connected with the non-profit organization, SOLVE (Stop Oregon Litter and Vandalism), whose goal is to bring together government, business and individual volunteers for projects that enhance the livability of Oregon.



Organizers say the local event is successful because of the generous donations of the disposal service and Wasco Landfill, both Waste Connections Inc. companies, and the many agencies, businesses, civic organizations and volunteers who contribute time and resources.

For more information about the cleanup, please contact Cindy Keever at 541-506-2004, The Dalles Public Works office at 541-296-5401, ext. 2001, or Jim Winterbottom of The Dalles Disposal at 541-298-5149.