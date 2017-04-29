Death threat case upheld

The 2014 conviction of a man for seeking the killings of his father-in-law, brother-in-law, and the Wasco County district attorney was upheld by the Oregon Court of Appeals Wednesday.

Dustin Kimbrough was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty on four counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of witness tampering.

Kimbrough appealed, arguing it wasn’t established that he’d taken “substantial steps” to arrange the killings. The appellate court disagreed, saying it was clear his actions met that criteria.

In 2012, Kimbrough was in the regional jail on a burglary charge when he asked a cellmate to find someone to do the killings. He provided detailed instructions on how his in-laws were to die, but left it up to the killer to choose how to kill district attorney Eric Nisley.

Nisley had never read the police reports of the case, since, as a victim, he had to recuse himself from the case.

It was only when reading the 11-page appellate opinion Wednesday that Nisley learned for the first time the details of what Kimbrough plotted.

“It was kind of chilling to read the opinion to see what he said,” Nisley said. “I appreciate the Department of Justice appellate division and Mr. BJ Park, the prosecutor who handled the case.”

He added, “I knew what happened because they told me, but it’s kind of weird to read it in print.”

He recounted how two law enforcement officers first broached the case to him. Nisley was taken aback, saying, “Is this guy threatening to kill me?”

According to the appellate decision, in August 2012, Kimbrough asked cellmate Frank Crowley if he knew anybody that had killed people, and whether he “could have somebody killed.”

Crowley said he did, and Kimbrough immediately began writing names down. Within hours, Crowley sent forms to jail staff asking to talk to detectives because “somebody could get hurt.”

Kimbrough then took pains to carefully write a letter detailing who he wanted killed, how he wanted them killed, and what the hitman would be paid, providing “verification of his criminal purpose,” the court wrote.

His letter to the would-be hitman began, “Dear stranger, I have a job for you.”

It said he needed three people “taken care of.” He listed his father-in-law’s age and address, said he had a history of heart problems, and wanted his death to appear as a heart attack. Since his brother-in-law had a drug history, he wanted his death to look like an overdose.

He wanted Nisley killed, saying he “tears families apart” and was “crooked.”

As for the witnesses in his burglary case, he listed their names, addresses and phone numbers and said, “I just want them threatened.”

He promised the hitman $80,000, which would come from proceeds from his father-in-law life insurance policy. He also drew a diagram of his father-in-law’s house, including where valuables, including guns, jewelry and money, could be found as a down payment. Kimbrough repeatedly asked Crowley about any progress in the matter, saying, “Why ain’t this done yet?”

Crowley wanted Kimbrough to meet the killer in person to give instructions, and Kimbrough asked for his name, so he could put it on his jail visitor list.

Crowley gave all the notes he received from Kimbrough to jail staff.

The appellate court ruled that Kimbrough metthe criteria of taking substantial steps because he “carefully composed a letter to an unknown ‘hit man’ that set out the details of his intended murders. Then defendant gave the letter to Crowley for the purpose of delivering it to the purported hit man. Finally, defendant inquired of Crowley why the murders were not ‘done yet.’”

Nisley said two other people have threatened his life, but not in manners that rose to the level of criminal prosecution.

He knows of other prosecutors that have had death threats, but none that rose to this level, with the exception of a case in Prineville where some juveniles tried to burn down a deputy district attorney’s house.

He said threats against prosecutors are “very uncommon.

Most of the time people get mad at defense attorneys for not getting them off, instead of the prosecutors. I’m just doing my job.”