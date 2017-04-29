Dufur boys third in Condon

Led by the four victories put up by Asa Farrell, Cole Kortge and Derek Frakes, the Dufur boys’ track team racked up 70 points to claim third place at Friday’s Condon-Wheeler Invitational.

Farrell locked down a 100-meter win with a personal-record mark of 11.21 seconds and he added a 23.46 for first in the 200-meter run.

Frakes tallied a triple-jump triumph with a personal-record distance of 37 feet 1.25 inches, and Kortge crossed the finish line in 44.38, a personal record, to pick up a 300-meter hurdle win.

Kortge set another personal record in the 110-meter hurdles after a 17.05, which gave him second place. Abraham Kilby placed second in the javelin after a toss of 138-03, and Ezekiel Stelzer reeled off a personal record at 400 meters with a time of 56.14.

In that same race, Kilby had a personal record of 56.69 for fourth place, Friedrick Stelzer turned out a 4:52.12 to secure fifth in the 1,500, and Matthew Sipe was sixth in the 800 meters, where he timed out in 2:32.51, a personal record.

The Ranger girls’ group had three top-4 finishes, as Aleksei Uhalde paced the team with second place in the long jump after a personal-record of 13-10.50.

Makenzie Dunn was third in the 100 meters with a 13.83, and Trinity Blake took fourth place in the long jump after a personal-record leap of 12-09.

SWC, Dufur and Horizon all head to the Arlington Invitational at noon on Saturday, May 6.