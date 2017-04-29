0

Letter to the Editor: Complaints in reverse

As of Saturday, April 29, 2017

To the editor:

To those writing letters to the editor calling audience members at Congressman Walden's town hall "bullies" and "rude": I would take your complaints more seriously if you had written letters castigating a candidate for president that was bragging about grabbing women by the genitals, or about a candidate that made fun of a disabled reporter he did not like by mimicking that reporter's disability.

E. R. Hines

The Dalles

