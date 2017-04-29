Letter to the Editor: Support incumbents

To the editor:

It is time to elect Columbia Gorge Community College board members. I am endorsing our current members, James (Doc) Willcox, Carmen Garcia, Charleen Cobb and Ernie Keller for re-election.

As a business woman, I have appreciated the no nonsense business-like approach the CGCC board has taken with the delivery of technical education like nursing, wind energy and college academic transfer classes.

We are very fortunate that our college has made it possible for thousands of local folks to improve their lives.

Further, I would like to remind my friends in The Dalles that we have a local college with just 27 cents per $1,000 property tax dollars. However, this only represents about 18 percent of the college budget. The rest is obtained by aggressive board actions, administrative lobbying and instructional staff grant writing.

These money sources include the state of Oregon, federal government, CGCC Foundation, student tuition and private grants. What a great investment our local tax dollars have been and a terrific return on investment we can all be very proud of.

We can also be thankful for devoted past and present college board members who have earned our trust in the past and present.

Please be mindful of this when you vote for our four Wasco County college board members with years of proven performance.

Laura Comini

The Dalles