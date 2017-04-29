Neighbors upset with transitional housing

Jack and Lois Thienes, a retired couple whose home is at the intersection of 12th Street and Federal, say they and others around the neighborhood were blindsided by the recent purchase of a house that is being turned into a recovery group home.

Bridges to Change, a Portland-based organization, bought the house at 400 E. 11th Street earlier this year.

Working with Wasco County Community Corrections, the organization’s goal is to assist people trying to re-enter society after being in substance abuse recovery programs or coming out of prison.

“It’s right across the street from our house,” said Lois Thienes. “We’ve lived in this neighborhood for 50 years, and all of a sudden this is happening. We were shocked.”

The Thienes were among a group of several citizens who came to the April 24 meeting of The Dalles City Council to express their concerns about the location of the house, and register their feelings about the lack of public notice by county officials — in particular to residents of the neighborhood.

Lois Thienes said the way the house purchase was handled upsets her.

“We’re not against a home like this in The Dalles. Everyone is touched by people like this, but we don’t want it in our neighborhood. It’s not a family home, it’s a business. But they’ve already purchased the home,” she said. “We’re here to say how unfair we have been treated.”

Bridges to Change was founded in 2004. It helps people re-entering the community succeed by providing transitional housing, mentoring,

support and a variety of other resources.

“We work with folks re-entering society from diversion programs or coming out of prison,” explained Monta Knudson, executive director of Bridges to Change. “These are members of The Dalles community. They have the heart to change, but they just don’t know how to change.”

Fritz Osborne, director of Wasco County Community Corrections, a department of the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, said having transitional housing makes a huge impact in reducing the number of repeat offenders among those coming out of prison or trying to recover from drug abuse.

“The biggest need to reduce recidivism is housing,” said Osborne.

Osborne pointed out that an earlier proposal to purchase a house on West 13th Street ran into strong public opposition, so that plan was dropped.

“We realized West 13th was not a good location, because there was significant neighborhood opposition,” Osborne said.

In the wake of that setback, Osborne and officials with Bridges to Change located another purchase option nearby.

“We moved over to find another house, at 400 E. 11th Street,” Osborne said. “It’s a good neighborhood, and that’s good for the program.”

Osborne said he walked around the neighborhood in December, talking to residents, passing out informational brochures, and leaving fliers on doors of residents who were not home to let people know what was being considered. The fliers did not specify the location.

“I walked the neighborhood, and there was no overt opposition,” he said. “We held a public hearing on Dec. 22, and nobody showed up in opposition. So we decided to move forward. Housing is a key need for what we’re trying to do.”

“It’s hard to find places to open houses,” added Knudson.

Mayor Steve Lawrence questioned why Wasco County officials did not contact city officials before moving ahead with the purchase of the home.

“I did not know about this until I got a complaint,” Lawrence said. “Why was there no outreach to the city?”

“We were working through the county, and we weren’t thinking along city council lines,” Osborne said.

“In situations like this, you have to give the public the chance to talk,” Lawrence said. “I’m pretty distressed by the fact we weren’t brought in earlier. In terms of partnerships, if we have something to do that affects the county, we’d go to the county. This was completely under the radar. No one knew until citizens complained.”

Osborne said it was an oversight, and not intentional.

“I would hate for you to think we undermined the process at all. Relationships are important,” he said. “If there was a sense of being underhanded and sneaky, there was no intent in that. It was a difficult time frame, I acknowledge that.”

Lawrence said the house is very close to The Dalles High School and Sonrise Academy, a private Christian schoool.

“These are good things for the program,” Osborne responded. “I choose the people going into the house, so when it comes to proximity to schools, sex offenders are not allowed, so those concerns don’t come in. I wouldn’t choose them if I don’t think they have a chance for success.”

“The folks we’re serving don’t pose a high risk to children,” added Knudson. “We’ve been doing this a long time, and never had any allegations. We get them stabilized and employed.”

Knudson said those in the program usually stay from 90 to 120 days.

Lloyd Clark, a nearby resident, said the Bridges to Change program is a good one, but he agreed that the timing of the public hearing — in bad weather and right before Christmas — was very poor.

“There appears to have been a lack of concern for the weather,” Clark said. “There was a lot of snow and it was difficult, especially for elderly people, to get around. But they didn’t cancel the meeting.”

Stephanie Henderson, a neighborhood resident, said her main concern was the lack of communication by county officials.

“It was very backdoorish,” Henderson said. “I feel you got bumped from 13th Street, so it was easier not to step up to the plate for us neighbors. The whole process was shaky.”

“This was not OK,” added Jack Thienes. “It seems like the whole process was on the Q.T. Go in the back door, where no one can see it. This changes the character of our community.”

Thienes urged the city to require a variance before group housing projects can go forward.

“The variance allows one change in one spot. I absolutely don’t want you to turn this loose in the whole town,” he said.

Lawrence asked Knudson how many clients were likely to be at the Bridges to Change property on East 11th Street.

“Ideally, it would be between eight and 10,” Knudson responded.

City Councilor Timothy McGlothlin said under current zoning, if there are five or fewer residents in the house, it’s an outright allowed use.

“What if they want more than five?” McGlothlin questioned.

“Five may be a limit we can’t enforce,” explained Gene Parker, attorney for the city of The Dalles. “We’re at risk of facing the Fair Housing Act. We have to be careful about imposing restrictions on a group home we don’t impose on other families.”

Lawrence asked Knudson if Bridges to Change would take legal action if the city tries to limit the number of people living at its East 11th site to no more than five.

“First we’ll work with the city to sort it out and find something that works for everybody,” Knudson said. “If that doesn’t work, we would file for reasonable accommodation under the Fair Housing Act.”

That prompted an angry response from Lawrence.

“You didn’t work with the city before you bought the property,” Lawrence said.

“This is going to happen no matter what,” said Councilor Russ Brown. “If we object, you bring in the feds and you’ll do it anyway. I don’t know why we are having this conversation.”

Wasco County Administrator Tyler Stone reminded the city council members and those in attendance that the transitional housing campaign is designed to improve the community, not diminish it.

“These people are already in your neighborhood, living in cars or down along the river,” Stone said. “The environment these programs provide leads to success.

“This is a benefit. If these people are in environments not conducive to recovery, it’s a revolving door. The more folks out of NORCOR and into structured programs, the better off we all are.”

Stone added that he was sorry for not actively discussing plans to create the recovery group home with city officials. “I apologize for any lack of communication on the county’s part,” Stone said.