For the Record for April 30, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday April 30, 2017

Hospital Admissions

April 27: Peggy Jo Briles, The Dalles; Leonard Wood, The Dalles

Hospital Dismissals

April 27: Gerald Heinemann, Wasco: Guy Fallon, The Dalles

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A car parked partially in the road at Sixth and Webber was pushed to the shoulder by a trooper early Thursday.

A caller in the 700 block of East 15th Street reported Thursday morning her vehicle was hit the night before.

Mindi Kim Simonton, 34, Maupin, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of East Seventh Street and is accused of four counts of post-prison supervision sanction.

A caller in the 3200 block of West Seventh reported Thursday morning a person has been yelling and being verbally abusive in the last two days. The same caller reported the same thing three more times Thursday, and told police he would work on eviction process of the person.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported Thursday morning a hit and run to their vehicle occurred last Tuesday.

A caller in the 1400 block of West Sixth reported Thursday afternoon a hit and run just happened.

A caller reported Thursday afternoon a family at West Seventh and Garden Court has a dead rooster in their yard and wanted animal control to know since that is not the first dead animal that has been in that yard.

A caller reported she was assisting school children by Dry Hollow Road when a female driver in a white Dodge caravan did not stop for the crosswalk attendee.

A caller in the 400 block of Summit Ridge reported Tuesday afternoon a man was stealing gravel in the area of the water tower.

A caller in the 800 block of Court Street reported Thursday afternoon a man came onto her porch and tried to take windchimes and other things off her porch. She confronted him and he left.

Kevin Eugene Johnson, 45, Mosier, was arrested at 10th and Chenowith Loop early Friday and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Wasco County

John Dale Heebink, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning and accused of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday morning in the 2900 block of Mill Creek Road. A male caller reported that for nearly two months, a man has been following him and keeps coming by his residence and other places he and his wife frequent. Subject drives a dark gray Ford F150 and driver has never attempted contact, although caller reported he has driven around the area of his home and left without stopping. He said the person has also shown up at the bank and the hospital when they were there. Man was advised to call if the vehicle or man was around his home again. Deputies subsequently contacted driver of the Ford, who confirmed he is often in that area to take his dogs out. Appears to be simply coincidental.

Man in the 82800 block of Highway 216 reported that his ex wife was supposed to drop off their two children Tuesday afternoon but had not responded. Caller said judge had granted him full custody due to imminent danger, and she was scheduled to be served the paperwork once the children were dropped off. Woman later texted him to say she was leaving town and would be there “in a bit.” Civil matter.

Deputies asked to check on welfare of employee of county shop in Antelope Tuesday evening. Man’s pickup was still parked at shops very late, which is not normal. It turned out man had gone home in a different vehicle after a late training event.

On Tuesday night in the Dufur area, a man who reportedly went hunting for turkey was reported to be late by his wife. Deputies called phone; no reply. Contacted hospital and Oregon State Patrol, but no one has had contact. Man later called his wife and let her know he is fine but lost track of time and was headed home.

Gilliam County

Timothy Francis McCabe, 30, Prineville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 19 near milepost 39 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Sherman County

Matthew David Stepek, 50, Lake Oswego, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Matthew Stephen Phillips, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation and three counts of parole violation.

