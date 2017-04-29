0

Redsides post five wins at CW Invite

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Saturday, April 29, 2017

South Wasco County track standouts Ana Popchock, Michael Cuevas and Dawson Herlocker scored wins, and the boys and girls picked up eight personal records at the Condon-Wheeler Invitational Friday in Condon.

Popchock started off with a season-best time of 27.23 seconds in the 200 meters, added a 32-0.5 feet in the triple jump and she capped her day with a 14-08 in the long jump event.

Lindsey Hull had a personal-record toss of 87-0.5 to grab second place in the discus, Madisen Davis went for 107-05 for a runner-up finish in the javelin and Jada Myers placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a 55.44.

Davis, Hull, Ally Muhleman and Myers combined to place second in the 4x100-meter relay race following a 57.71, and the 4x400-meter quartet of Popchock, Myers, Muhleman and Kyrsten Sprouse tallied a 4:42.63 to end up in second place.

Umatilla won the girls’ event with 111 points, Mitchell-Spray had 70 to wind up second, and South Wasco County tallied third place after a 69-point effort.

The Redside boys totaled 41 points, which placed them sixth out of 10 teams, finishing behind the top-3 groups, Umatilla (126), Mitchell-Spray (74) and Dufur (70).

Herlocker, a senior, set a personal record distance of 130-05 to notch his win, and Cuevas stayed on a winning track with his 144-02 in the javelin.

In the 400 meters, Cuevas ended up second with a 54.29, a personal record, and the 4x400-meter relay team of Tuff Wilson, Matthew Gragg, Cuevas and Roger Marines came together for a 4:05.33 to hit for third place.

