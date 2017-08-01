Crosstalk: It’s time to stop the nonsense

Before I dissect the Democrat’s “Better Deal” for America, which is just repackaging of the same tired socialistic schemes that have always failed and will always fail, I want to address the dysfunction of Republicans in Congress.

It appears our squishy GOP leaders can’t find their way out of a sock. What is wrong with you people? Voters gave you the House, the Senate and the White House in November — so why are you not getting anything done?

We expected you all to get to work reversing the destructive health care policies, and others, enacted by the Obama Administration. Instead, you wring your hands and offer a “Skinny Obamacare Repeal” that does nothing. Are you kidding me right now?

The horrible and largely unvetted health care plan approved by Democrats only hours after it was unveiled in 2010 is on life support and you promised to pull the plug.

I suggest Republicans in the Senate review the U.S. Constitution to refresh themselves on its guiding principles. That will probably be much less exciting than planning your next campaign — but then, you probably are going to get kicked to the curb if you don’t get your act together. Do what you say and say what you mean.

Republicans, you must grow a spine and stand against the craziness being perpetrated by Democrats, who should be ashamed of their infantile behavior. Their obstruction is unprecedented, borders on madness and threatens to unravel the underpinnings of our government.

As just one example, President Obama had 206 of his nominees for judicial and administration positions confirmed by the Senate in the first six months of his administration. Trump has only managed to get 55 nominees through Democratic roadblocks, even when the individuals are non-controversial.

Gridlock does not benefit the 323 million Americans that Congress is supposed to represent. Enough of this nonsense.

The Democrats and the left-media are defining the narrative and you, the GOP leaders, are allowing that to happen by not uniting and getting out a clear message about the need for change.

This is the defining battle of our times — for the heart and soul of our culture — and the Democrat’s “Better Deal” clearly outlines how high the stakes are.

As usual, liberals offer three empty slogans: Better jobs, better wages and a better future. Although the rhetoric sounds great, you cannot achieve any of those goals when you are over-regulating businesses and spending more money than the government takes in.

Our national debt is perilously high and our industries are being choked by red tape that is driving them out of the country — or out of business.

Nancy Pelosi, the princess of the Democratic Party, gushes about the “Better Deal” creating 10 million more American jobs in the next five years.

Of course, the way to pay for this is to impose even tougher standards and more regulations on “evil” corporations, you know, the ones actually creating the jobs.

Democrats seem oblivious to the fact that eight years of excessive regulations was the primary reason for the slowest period of economic growth in our nation’s history.

There is nothing in the “Better Deal” about letting the free market create the competition needed to lower prescription drug costs or reverse any of the other failed policies that Americans have rejected at the ballot box.

Every proposal that Democrats have made is the antithesis of what our founders intended for America: Less government, more freedom and more individual rights and responsibilities.

Republicans, the people have nowhere to go to get order restored if you continue to be cowards.

Do something about this mess, and do it now. More than two million soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines have died to defend our way of life. You owe it to them to do your part in your time.

If the GOP can’t get it together, and if Democrats refuse to see that the people don’t want their regressive proposals, then there is no hope to stop America’s slide into mediocrity, or worse.

Unless the people finally realize that only term limits will truly “drain the swamp” of corrupt politicians.

— RaeLynn Ricarte