Garbage burns at county landfill

A fire at the Wasco County Landfill on Steele Road was reported early Saturday morning, and 30 planeloads of water and foam were dropped on it to quell it as quickly as possible, an official said.

Reported around 1 a.m. Saturday, it was fully out by Sunday around 6 p.m., said Kevin Green, district manager for Waste Connections, which runs the landfill.

He estimated it burned up to an acre of land.

Green said it is impossible to know what started the fire.

The last fire at the landfill was over a decade ago, and was about the same size, he said.

By the time officials arrived, it had already burned about half an acre and there was no way to pinpoint the source of the fire, Green said.

Bob Palmer, chief of Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, said in a Facebook post that “crews spent the night working to extinguish the stubborn, deep-seated and difficult to access fire.” By daylight Saturday morning, the fire backed off because of low humidity and lack of wind, Palmer said. It picked up again when temperatures got hotter and the wind picked up, he said.

Two fire boss planes, owned by the Washington Department of Natural Resources and stationed at the Dallesport airport, were called into service, at the expense of the landfill, Palmer said.

“For our community and for the neighbors, we wanted to get it out as soon as possible, that’s why we called the fire boss,” Green said.

Green said he doesn’t know yet what the fire suppression services of the DNR planes will cost.

Palmer said 18,000 to 20,000 gallons of water were put on the fire. “That’s quite a bit.”

Palmer said the garbage was in an area over a steep embankment, making access difficult.

The landfill is required to cover garbage daily to control odors and control exposure to pests. The Wasco County Landfill uses “auto fluff” for its cover material.

“Auto fluff is the result of the process of shredding automobiles and recapturing the metals and plastics for reuse.

“Typically, the fluff is less dense than soil and is blended with soil prior to use,” according to waste360.com.

Crews from MCF&R, Dallesport Volunteer Fire District, The Oregon Department of Forestry and the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area responded to the fire, in addition to landfill personnel, Palmer said.

“Given the circumstances and everything and the challenges with the weather the way it is and access, I give those guys really high regard for the work they did to get that out, they did a bang-up job,” Palmer said of landfill personnel.

Green, in turn, said, “It’s a lot of work by our guys and a good job by the fire department to support us and the chief to support us. He spent the day with us Saturday which was really helpful.”

Green said the landfill is required by its solid waste disposal permit to have enough water on site to put out a fire. The landfill has two water trucks.

Landfill personnel built a dirt berm to contain the fire, and also had to build some roads to get down to the fire area, Green said.

Once the fire planes doused the flames, they covered the area with dirt to smother it fully.

He said the fire only burned shallowly, down eight to 12 inches at most.

Even though the fire was fully out Sunday by 6 p.m., he still had someone stay on fire watch overnight to ensure there were no flare-ups. It opened for business Monday morning as usual.