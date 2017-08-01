Letter to the Editor: No immigrants at jail

To the editor:

An open letter to NORCOR board members: We are a group of concerned citizens who have been educating ourselves about the complex issue of immigration and how it is being handled here in Wasco County and our regional jail area. We are fully committed to seeing the federal contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cancelled and NORCOR serving only as a facility for regular criminal justice matters.

Lane Magill, Wasco County sheriff, has been very open and receptive to listening to our concerns and questions. After hearing about alleged conditions at NORCOR and our concerns, Sheriff Magill met with a small group to answer our questions, followed up with a written response and then scheduled a tour of NORCOR led by both he and Bryan Brandenburg, NORCOR administrator.

During our tour we found the NORCOR facility to be very clean and the staff prepared for our visit. We were informed that the jail is implementing new programs to decrease recidivism by attending to underlying issues like mental health and drug abuse, which can lead to criminal behavior. Our community needs to protect public safety and we believe NORCOR is well-equipped and well-led to deal with criminal justice issues. NORCOR, however, is not the place where immigrants seeking a better life in the United States, who have crossed the border without legal authority, should be housed. NORCOR is a well-run correctional institution, but it is still a jail. ICE detention centers also restrict detainees’ movements, but they are not jails. Immigration detention centers are areas where detainees are housed in a more open setting that are designed to deal solely with immigration violations.

Each detainee’s story is complicated and there is no easy solution to the myriad of reasons that have contributed to their current situation.

We are a nation of immigrants and we believe that the United States needs to develop a fair and reasonable plan to create a pathway to citizenship. This is our objective here in The Dalles and for our nation as a whole.

We want to see our immigrant community treated with dignity. Our legal system is broken and unjust in regards to immigration law. While we work towards a change where our neighbors are safe to become citizens and continue to live and work in our neighborhoods, those facing detention need to be housed in facilities designed for this purpose, not jails.



We are willing to help find other sources of funding for NORCOR so that the ICE connection can be permanently severed at our facility. The time is now to make a change at NORCOR. No more ICE detainees. Let’s work together in finding alternative sustainable funding for NORCOR.

Marolyn Wilks

Bill Lennox

Gretchen Kimsey

Carolina Quiroz

Eloy Pando

Corliss Marsh

Tim Schechtel

The Dalles