For the Record for July 30, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday August 1, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

July 28, 5:28 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 800 block of Trevitt Street. One vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign in the area causing the collision. The male driver who caused the crash was taken to the hospital for injuries.

He was cited and released into the care of medical staff for driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and failure to obey a traffic control device. A report was taken.

July 30, 9:45 a.m.- Single vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Hostetler streets. Driver struck a power pole and a business sign. A report was taken for property damage.

Wasco County

July 28, 7:40 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 4300 block of Mill Creek Road. Driver was cited for speeding and no seatbelt. A report was taken.

July 29, 9:14 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Dufur. Driver rolled the vehicle over and was taken to the local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. He was cited and released into the care of medical staff for driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver and failure to maintain lane.

Oregon State Police

July 28, 5:13 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Biggs Junction. One vehicle was stopped at a red light on the off ramp when another vehicle came from behind and crashed into it. One driver was cited for following too close and the other driver was cited for driving uninsured. A report was taken.

July 30, 1:25 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 91.

One driver admitted to using his cell phone while driving causing him to drive into another vehicle on the freeway. The injured driver refused medical attention. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

July 28, 8:11 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1600 block of Mt. Hood Street on a report of a dumpster fire. Contact was made with the homeowner who advised he put a cigarette butt out in a plastic garbage can which started the fire. The fire was extinguished.

July 28, 8:49 a.m. – Crew responded to the 4200 block of Highway 30 on a report of smoke in the area. It was determined this was only dust from the gravel pit and no problem was found.

July 28, 2:13 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street on a report of a smoke detector activation. Nothing was showing upon arrival. The theater was checked and no problem was found. The alarm was reset.

July 30, 3:00 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1700 block of East 19th Street on a report of a vehicle fire. Contact was made with the vehicle owner who stated she put a cigarette out in a plastic cup and left in it her vehicle. When she returned to her car there was smoke coming from inside and the center console where the cup was had melted.

July 31, 10:00 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1800 block of East 15th Place on a report of a fire alarm activation. While heading to the location units were canceled.

July 31, 11:45 a.m. – Crew responded to Chenowith Loop Road on a report of smoke on the hill. It was determined this was dust from the gravel pit above Highway 30 and no problem was found.

July 31, 12:17 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of Webber Street on a report of a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival nothing was showing and contact was made with staff. Staff advised a washing machine had let off steam causing the alarm and there was no problem. The alarm was reset.

July 31, 1:45 p.m. – Crew responded to a grass fire near Taylor Lake. No report with further information was made available by the department.

The agency also responded 13 calls for emergency medical services on Friday, six on Saturday, six on Sunday and 10 on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A hit and run report was taken Friday morning from the 1700 block of East 12th Street.

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 200 block of West 7th Street.

John Ian Galloway, 47, Tygh Valley, was arrested Friday evening in the 2900 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday evening from the 400 block of West 13th Street after a victim reported someone shot a bullet through a window of their home.

Delvin Daniel Slone, 38, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 900 block of Clark Street and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of probation violation.

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday evening from the 1400 block of East 16th Street after a caller reported a vehicle hit his mailbox and left the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to East 3rd and Court streets Friday evening on a report of two dogs at large. The dogs were found and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 1400 block of East 9th Street Saturday morning after a caller reported her boyfriend assaulted her. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Wesley Lee Martens, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of third-degree theft and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from East 3rd and Laughlin streets after a caller reported a suspect took cans from the donation bin. The incident is under investigation.

Richard Leon Schroeder, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 1300 block of West 6th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended during a traffic stop Saturday evening in the 700 block of Hostetler Street.

Kody Mitchell Eastman, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of post-prison violations and two counts of probation violation.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from East 2nd and Washington streets after a victim reported her purse was stolen. Caller called back later in the day to advise she misplaced her purse and it was found.

A criminal trespass report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after loss prevention advised a trespassed subject came onto store property earlier in the week and wants to pursue charges. The incident is under investigation.

A hit and run report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 2100 block of East 12th Street.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 1000 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported her boyfriends’ bicycle was stolen.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Sunday afternoon after staff reported a previously trespassed subject was back on the property. Suspect was highly intoxicated and was taken to the hospital. Suspect thought the trespass charges were dropped and he was ok to be on the premise. An informational report was taken.

Police located a vehicle with swapped license plates Monday morning from the 3100 block of West 7th Street. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken.

Derek Scott Hilstad, 33, Hood River, was arrested Monday afternoon at the In-Lieu site and is accused of providing false information to a police officer and probation violation.

A restraining order violation report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1500 block of East 19th Street.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported two female suspects stole some items from the store.

A telephonic harassment report was taken Monday evening from the 800 block of Floral Court.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a male and female suspect came into the store and fled with unpaid merchandise.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Maupin Friday morning after a caller reported that several vehicles were prowled overnight. A report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Friday evening from West 2nd and Union streets.

Jose Juan Valencia Mata, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning at circuit court and is accused of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

An agency assist report was taken Monday afternoon after assisting the fire department with traffic control for the grass fire near Taylor Lake.

An identity theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 3700 block of Skyline Road after a victim reported her credit card was fraudulently used.

Oregon State Police

A male driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured during a traffic stop Friday evening on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 112. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

Ricky Lashawn White, 45, Portland, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 and Highway 30 and is accused of driving while suspended and probation violation.

Patrick Thomas Jefferson, 28, Yakima, Wash., was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Lone Pine Boulevard and Highway 197 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Richard Eugene Akin, 55, Hood River, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 64 and is accused of menacing. The incident occurred in Wasco County.

An identity theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the state police office after a victim reported that his brother who was recently incarcerated in the local jail was using his identity.



Regional Jail

Daniel Jason McNamara, 32, Dallesport, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for reckless driving.