Real estate office adds key staffer

In a small sign of a thriving real estate market in The Dalles, Columbia Gorge Real Estate is making a new hire to keep up with strong business levels.

Jorge Barragan Jr., who lives in The Dalles, started as a licensed assistant at Columbia Gorge Real Estate this week.

Barragan, who is licensed in both Oregon and Washington, was raised in the Columbia River Gorge. He first attended Oregon State University and then Portland State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2015.

The real estate company is co-owned by sisters Nanette Wimmers and Becky Schertenleib. Wimmers was honored as the Oregon Association of Realtors’ 2016 “Realtor of the Year,” and is president-elect of the Oregon Association of Realtors for 2018. Schertenleib was named “Realtor of the Year” by the Mid-Columbia Association of Realtors, also for 2016.

“We are excited to welcome Jorge Barragan to our team,” said Wimmers. “We have been very happy with our business, but at times I feel it gets a little too busy for just the two of us.”

Wimmers added that the real estate business is currently strong in the region.

“It’s a sellers’ market across all areas of the Gorge,” she explained. “Homes are selling within days, and many times with multiple offers if they are in a desirable area and priced correctly. Whether we are working with a buyer or seller, the market is fast-moving, which means we spend a lot of time helping clients be prepared before they sell or buy to reduce the stress of the transaction.”

Wimmers said the strong market plays a big part in why the business turned to Barragan.

“As our licensed assistant, Jorge will be able to handle customer requests if we are tied up with clients, open homes for inspectors, meet appraisers, coordinate vendors and handle general transaction management,” Wimmers said.

Barragan grew up working at his family’s restaurant, Casa el Mirador, in The Dalles, where he said he learned a lot about taking care of customers.

He later decided to take that passion to the real estate profession, and moved to the Portland area. For two years, he worked with some of the top agents in Portland, learning about the process and gaining experience in the field, and now he is bringing that experience back to his hometown.

“I now know why my parents decided to raise a family here,” Barragan said. “There is nothing like living in this gorgeous place I call home. With my passion and knowledge of real estate, I’m looking forward to working with Becky and Nan as a team member of Columbia Gorge Real Estate.”

Wimmers and Schertenleib opened Columbia Gorge Real Estate in April of 2008. The business is located at 235 E. Third St. in The Dalles.