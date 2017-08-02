For the Record for August 2, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday August 2, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

August 1, 4:28 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Webber streets. One driver was cited for failure to yield and both vehicles were towed from the scene. A report was taken.

Wasco County

August 2, 4:05 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, Memaloose rest area. Semi struck the guardrail and became stuck. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

August 1, 12:02 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1400 block of West 2nd Street on a vehicle with its brakes on fire. The fire was extinguished and the vehicle was removed.

August 1, 12:32 p.m. – Crew responded to Highway 30 on a report of smoke coming from a hill. It was determined that this was dust from the rock quarry and there was no fire.

August 1, 3:21 p.m. – Crew responded to Cherry Heights and Knob Hill roads on a report of a large explosion. The area was checked and no problem was found.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A burglary report was taken Tuesday morning from the 1000 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported his door was kicked in and some items missing from the home.



A theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 3400 block of Crates Way after a victim reported his vehicle had been prowled and had some items stolen.

Ronald Thomas Griffin, 70, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at River Front Park and is accused of public indecency.

Michael Glenn Logue, 61, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon near West 3rd Place and West 4th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

William Blain Russell, 20, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in the 2800 block of West 7th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Lisa Dawn Turner, 50, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday morning near East 17th and Thompson streets and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Wasco County

Criminal mischief and theft reports were taken Tuesday evening from Tygh Valley after a victim reported his vehicle was keyed and had a firearm stolen from inside.

James Walter Combs II, 57, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop at West 10th and Irvine streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and three counts of probation violation.

Regional Jail

Storm Wayne Bohannon, 22, The Dalles, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for first-degree aggravated theft.

Julie Starlynn Suppah, 25, Dallesport, Wash., was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Monday after being arrested on a local warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Marc Steven Grubbe, 54, no listed address, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Stephen Daniel Pederson, 27, no listed address, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.