TD boy dies in crash

A 4-year-old boy from The Dalles, Parker Lee Perkins, died in an off-road-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near Goldendale.

His aunt, Michelle Austin, has set up a gofundme account and a bank account to accept donations to help pay for funeral expenses. The gofundme is titled, “Parker Lee Perkins funeral expenses,” and had raised $8,895 of the $12,000 goal by Wednesday morning.

The bank account, at Columbia Bank, is titled Parker’s family donations.

According to a press release from Mike Kallio, chief criminal deputy of the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence west of Goldendale at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle involved in the accident is called a UTV, or a utility task vehicle, and is also known as a side by side, since UTVs can seat two to four people.

“Upon arrival, it was learned that the child was pronounced deceased by medics after CPR was performed,” the press release stated. “An investigation was conducted and it was learned the side by side was driven by Cody A. Sallee, 24, of Goldendale. After the initial investigation Sallee was arrested and booked into the Klickitat County Jail for Vehicular Homicide.

“At this point in the investigation this is the only information we are able to release.”