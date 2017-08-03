Flagline to honor vets

The Missing in America Project has arranged for the unclaimed cremains of six veterans to be transported from La Grande to Willamette National Cemetery in Portland for internment with honors on Friday, Aug. 4.



A flagline will be formed at the Chevron station near The Dalles Bridge at 9:15 a.m. to honor the service of the veterans during the escort’s fuel stop. Community members are invited to bring a flag and pay their respects.

Wasco County Commissioner Rod Runyon and other members of the Patriot Guard Riders will then provide an escort for the last leg of the journey.

The unclaimed ashes of the veterans have been kept at Loveland Funeral Home in La Grande while unsuccessful attempts were made to locate their relatives. Some died decades ago and the others more recently.

The veterans being interred are:

Charles Fischer, U.S. Army, World War I.

Thomas K. Gurney, U.S. Navy, World War II.

Elbert E. Hempel, U.S. Navy, Vietnam.

Richard L. Hewitt, U.S. Army, Korea.

William Lutz, U.S. Air Force.

Milton L. Kahut, U.S. Navy.

— RaeLynn Ricarte