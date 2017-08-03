Letter to the Editor: Animals suffer in heat

To the editor:

Please take care of the animals! They can suffer just as people can.

Please remember to provide water and shelter for our pets and livestock during this heat. If there’s any way to bring your pets inside during this heat, please do so.

Do not leave them in a car and do not walk them on the hot pavement or cement. It can burn their paws and cause great discomfort.

With a little love, kindness and common sense, we will all be happier and better off because of it.

Thank you for taking care of those that cannot take care of themselves. Their well-being depends on us.

Ruth Beecher

The Dalles