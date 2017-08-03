Letter to the Editor: Assault by coal dust

To the editor:

Friday, July 28, was another perfect summer day in the Gorge. Early that morning I drove from Stevenson to Hood River on Washington's Highway 14.

The sky was blue. The wind whipped up whitecaps on the river. The scenery was beautiful. It was business as usual in the jewel we call home.

A railroad train of nondescript cars heading westbound approached me.

As we passed there was a hail storm of coal dust. Little pellets slammed like ice particles against my windshield. The assault continued until the train was gone.

I contemplated the fundamental unfairness. If a citizen throws trash from a car, an activity which should not be condoned, that person is subject to being stopped, cited and fined. Why is similar activity by a railroad company lawful?

Coal trains dumping their trash here or anywhere is environmentally immoral and repugnant. It needs to stop.

Many voices of complaint have been raised against this injustice. Include mine in that chorus.

Paul Crowley

Hood River