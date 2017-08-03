Letter to the Editor: Awful cartoon choices

To the editor:

When I was in my early teens I delivered The Dalles Chronicle and I have been a faithful subscriber for many decades. This letter is prompted by the declining quality of The Dalles Chronicle, especially the editorial content.

Emblematic of the decline are the awful political cartoons. A good political cartoon is an invitation to perceive irony or hyperbole from a creative perspective. They require a basic understanding of the complexity of an issue's context and a willingness to step into another's shoes in order to find the humor.

The best political cartoons tend to appeal to universal human values and poke fun at partisan politics.

The political cartoons on the editorial page of The Dalles Chronicle in the last year have been declining in all these qualities to the point that the cartoonists are apparently so embarrassed by their work that they often do not sign their name.

Maybe good political cartoons are too expensive. Maybe good cartoonists simply don't do work that meets the low brow partisan requirements of the editorial board at The Dalles Chronicle. And maybe the role of a community newspaper is to raise the level of civic dialogue, not reinforce the largely false divisions promoted by big media and manipulative politicians.

We the People need a local paper with an editorial page that encourages intelligent dialogue and quits the futility of political "rock throwing.”

Mike Ballinger

The Dalles