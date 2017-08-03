Letter to the Editor: Unwelcome criticism

To the editor:

This is regarding all people who bash our city government and how the city is run. Seems most of those folks come from the other side of the river (Washington).

I’ve lived here almost 60 years and it maybe is not the best but we seem to be making it okay.

What I’m saying is, “If you don’t like it, don’t come over.” We all know why they do – no sales tax!

Just go to Home Depot one day and see them loading up their cars and pickups with everything; building materials, appliances, paint, plants, etc. No taxes!

Harvey Prouty

The Dalles