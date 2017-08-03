Night Visitor

When Denise Ellis set up a trail camera in her backyard, she was hoping to catch photographs of raccoons at her fountain. Instead the camera, which is triggered automatically by heat and motion, caught this image of an owl visiting the fountain during the night.
Photo courtesy Denise Ellis
