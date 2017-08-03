For the Record for August 3, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday August 3, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

August 2, 3:11 p.m. – Crew responded to Sevenmile Hill Road on a report of smoke coming from the county shooting range. The area was checked and no sign of smoke or fire were located.

The agency also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A second-degree burglary report was taken Wednesday morning from the 2900 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from the shop.

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 700 block of Lincoln Street after a caller reported some items were stolen from his home.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her purse was stolen.

Dean Dudley Huddleston, 61, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1700 block of East 19th Street and is accused of harassment, second-degree criminal trespass, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 4400 block of Highway 30.

Oregon State Police

Clarke Corey Baker, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in Rufus and is accused of probation violation.

Sherman County

Sean Reece Pentz, 61, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in Moro and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and fourth-degree assault. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.