Smoke creates health hazard

There are currently no active wildfires in the Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties; however, smoke coming from fires elsewhere has caused poor air quality in The Dalles.

North Central Public Health District reminds residents to take precautions to avoid illness due to wildfire smoke inhalation. Local air quality levels are described as “moderate” based on monitoring.

Haze from wildfires is a mixture of gases and fine particles from burning trees and other plant materials.

This smoke can hurt your eyes, irritate your respiratory system, and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases, stated a press release sent out Wednesday by Tanya Wray, public health emergency preparedness coordinator.



The district wants residents to limit their exposure to smoke through Saturday, when conditions are expected to improve.

Those with respiratory illnesses or heart disease, the elderly, and children, are advised to stay indoors as much as possible.

Community members are advised to take the following steps when air quality is poor:

• Be aware of smoke concentrations in the area.

• Avoid outdoor exertion during these conditions, such as sports practice, work and recreation.

• Drink lots of water - staying hydrated can keep your airways moist which will help reduce symptoms of respiratory irritation such as scratchy throat, running nose and coughing.

• Try to avoid driving in smoky areas. If you do need to drive in these areas, keep your windows rolled up and vents closed. If you need air conditioning, make sure you set your system on “re-circulate” to avoid bringing smoke into your car.

• Avoid smoke by staying indoors, closing all windows and doors and use a filter in your heating/cooling system that removes very fine particulate matter.

• People with concerns about health issues, including those suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems, should follow their breathing management plans; keep medications on hand, and contact healthcare providers if necessary.

High pressure aloft in the Pacific Northwest has brought high temperatures, which are expected to continue into next week.

The health district urges people to access www.deq.state.or.us to get updated information on air quality. For more information, call the district at (541) 506-2600 or visit its website www.ncphd.org or Facebook page.