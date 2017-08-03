Visa snafu lands Spaniard in jail

A 22-year-old Spanish woman heading for a six-week stay in Corvallis was denied entry to the U.S. at the Portland airport July 5 and spent 38 hours at the regional jail in The Dalles before being deported.

Her family didn’t know her whereabouts for 20 hours.

Cristina Alonso said she was told by customs agents her visa was incorrect and she would have to go home. But, they offered a “deal” to her: she would be taken to a “house an hour and a half away from the airport so that I could wash, eat and rest for awhile, but they had to put me in handcuffs,” she said.

She took the deal, but instead of a house – they had used the English word for house, and Alonso said she understands English perfectly — she was taken to the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities.

She had a panic attack at the jail — she’s had them before — but was not given any medical treatment, she said. She said the food was “awful” and she drank little of the water because it had “a yellowish color.” Jail Administrator Bryan Brandenburg said the jail’s menu is prepared by a certified dietician, and fortified juice is provided with meals. Regarding a panic attack, he said, “If there was a crisis-level event,” staff would have called the on-call physician’s assistant. “I can tell you the physician’s assistant wasn’t called that night. I’m not saying she wasn’t under some distress because she was incarcerated.”

Laurie Bridges, the Corvallis woman who was at the airport waiting for Alonso but didn’t learn of her whereabouts for 20 hours, contacted the Chronicle about the incident.

Alonso said the Spanish consulate in San Francisco even told her parents she was taken to a “house.”

Bridges said Alonso was “absolutely traumatized” by the experience, and her story had been featured in Spain’s largest newspaper, and on Spanish TV shows.

“Should she go to prison for that, with the prison population?” Bridges said. “It would not be in my wildest nightmare that that’s a possibility. And the fact that no one would tell us where she was. It was like, ‘Where am I living?’”

LONGSTANDING JAIL POLICY

Regional jail officials have said it is their longstanding policy that it only accepts immigration detainees with criminal charges.

It became clear at a regional jail meeting last spring that the jail did not actually know the criminal status of detainees, but relied on immigration officials to only send those with criminal charges. Brandenburg told the Chronicle after that meeting that he confirmed with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that all detainees taken to the jail have faced criminal charges.

Despite this assurance, several non-criminal detainees have been known to have been at NORCOR.

Aside from the case of Alonso, recently Brandenburg was checking on ICE detainees at the jail and learned two of them lacked criminal charges. He had them both sent back to the Tacoma Detention Center, an immigration detention facility.

He said they don’t have a perfect system, and sometimes people get missed. He said it was his understanding Alonso only stayed one night in The Dalles. He said, “I checked with ICE and she was here 12 hours, thereabouts.”

Alonso said she left the Portland airport for The Dalles around midnight Wednesday, July 5, five hours after arriving in the U.S.

Bridges got a text Friday afternoon from an inmate at the jail, saying Alonso left that day at around 3:30 p.m. In total, according to Alonso and Bridges, she spent 38 hours at the jail.

PLANS SET

Alonso had arranged to stay with Laurie and Eric Bridges, where she would help their son learn Spanish, improve her own English, and babysit him four days a week. She’d get $100 a week spending money and go on trips with them.

Spaniards traveling to the U.S. do not need a visa, just a passport, Bridges said, but Alonso, on the advice of Spanish officials, and after consulting the American embassy’s webpage, got a tourist visa allowing her to stay up to 90 days in the U.S.

At the airport, Alonso was asked questions about her stay. She described her arrangement, and officials decided a tourist visa did not fit her intentions, which included babysitting and receiving money.

They said the correct visa was for “au pairs,” or nannies, but that visa didn’t fit, Bridges said, because it requires a 12-month stay.

Alonso said in an English language statement on her Facebook page, “The summary of all this is that an administrative error is not a crime and can not be punished as such. They treated me like a criminal since I stepped on the U.S. soil. If you put together idiots and power, the result can be catastrophic.”

Solea Kabakov, an organizer with the group, Gorge ICE Resistance, which opposes housing immigration detainees at the regional jail and has been protesting for over 90 consecutive days outside the jail, said, “Cristina's story is one of thousands of stories from the many who suffer in detention centers across the country every minute of every day. Even worse, they are thrown into our ill-equipped jail and that has to stop.”

Alonso was kept for nearly two days because that was the soonest return flight to Munich, her last location before flying to the U.S., Bridges said. Portland doesn’t have as frequent an international flying schedule as larger airports, she said.

When Alonso told a corrections officer at the regional jail that she had come to America to practice her English, the officer responded that she could at least practice it while at the jail. She said the comment made her feel “horrible. I felt that she was laughing about me.”

Alonso said, “I had not committed any crime so I could not understand why I was there. I was very sad and depressed. I could not stop crying.”

She said she was told at the jail she could call Bridges in awhile, “but that never happened.” She was told early on that she would be leaving in a few hours, but that also didn’t happen.

Since she’s gotten home, Alonso said, “It has affected me a lot, I sleep bad so my doctor has prescribed some pills to be able to sleep.”

SEARCH FOR ANSWERS

On Wednesday, July 5, Bridges had been waiting since 7:35 p.m. at international arrivals for Alonso when she got a call just before 9 p.m. from a polite border agent, telling her Alonso had the “wrong visa” but he would see what he could do and would call her back. He never did.

Around that time, Alonso quit communicating with Bridges via whatsapp messages. A flurry of messages began between Bridges and Alonso’s parents and a Spanish friend who translated.

Bridges called the agent back an hour later, but nobody answered and the mailbox was full. She drove to the customs office a mile away. It was closed. She got a motel room, and the next morning, called the border agent’s number again, but got a different agent, who was rude and unhelpful.

She went to the customs office again that morning and spoke to a polite agent who was ultimately only able to say that Alonso had been denied entry to the U.S., was at a holding facility, and would be leaving the U.S. on Friday evening.

Agents would not tell Bridges where Alonso was because she was not family. Alonso’s frantic parents were told by the Spanish consulate she was at a nice place, “like a hotel,” Alonso said.

It was only some 20 hours into it, when Bridges’ friend told her to call the immigration hotline of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, that Bridges finally got somewhere.

After leaving a detailed message on the hotline, she got a call back within five minutes. They had located Alonso at NORCOR through a website called “gettingout.com,” which is run by Telmate, a provider of phone and messaging services to jail populations, including at the regional jail.

Bridges didn’t understand why border agents couldn’t say where she was, since it was publicly available on a website.

Bridges was told Alonso had access to a phone and could call Bridges if she wanted. One border agent said he would see if he could get Bridges’ phone number to Alonso, and said he would call Bridges back. He never did.

And while Alonso did have access to a phone in NORCOR, for many hours she was unable to reach any of the numerous family members she repeatedly tried to call because she didn’t have any money put into her Telmate account to allow her to call or text.

Alonso said she was told nothing at the jail about how the Telmate services worked, or that she needed to put money into an account in order to make calls.

It was a Catch-22: She would have needed to call somebody to put money in her account, but she couldn’t call anybody because she didn’t have money in her account.

The Telmate system only allows placement of collect calls domestically, not internationally, a Telmate official said.

PHONE CONFISCATED

Bridges said Alonso’s phone was confiscated at the airport, and given back to her when she got back to the airport. Bridges continued to send Alonso messages on whatsapp, and saw that they were being read, but no one ever answered. She even asked the unknown reader to pass along her phone number to Alonso.

Alonso assumes customs agents hacked her phone, since it’s easy to do.

Once Bridges found Alonso at NORCOR, she put money into a Telmate account so they could communicate. She spent $130 in a 24-hour period on a flurry of expensive calls and texts.

Bridges, meanwhile, had placed many calls to many people, from border agents in Portland, to the Spanish consulate in San Francisco, to Portland Airport and also the regional jail.

The most shocking was calling the regional jail, she said. Their first question was whether she was a lawyer. She said she was a friend. The reply was, “’We don’t let friends up and call prisoners.’ That confirmed to me she was a prisoner. She used the word prisoner because I remember it hit me like a ton of bricks, like ‘What?!’”

A Spanish-speaking inmate at the jail helped Alonso navigate the phone calling system.

Alonso was asked at the jail for Bridges’ name and contact information. She didn’t know her phone number, but knew her street address. Bridges doesn’t know what they did with the information because she was never contacted by anyone.

When Friday morning arrived, Bridges learned that NORCOR had told Alonso she was not booked for a flight home that night.

Bridges texted a woman at the Spanish consulate, to ask that she confirm – or demand – that Alonso was leaving that night. Bridges only found out Alonso left the jail because her online profile through gettingout.com was changed to “released,” and another inmate messaged her that she’d been released.

Bridges’ son cried when he learned Alonso would not be coming to help him with his Spanish.