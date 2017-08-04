‘Love your Columbia’ event focuses on Klickitat

Klickitat Advocacy has organized “Love Your Columbia” on Aug. 26, giving volunteers the opportunity to pick up litter, pull invasive weeds and perform other restoration at Columbia River locations in their communities.

The event brings together individuals, communities, and organizations along the river and throughout the watershed for a day to work towards restoring the resource that we all depend on, explained Sasha Bentley of Klickitat Advocacy.

“The purpose is to highlight the issues surrounding the river by increasing public awareness, working to restore its health, and encourage improved stewardship along the entire river,” he said. “This is a fantastic way to connect to all of the communities and people along the river.”

Participants can join Klickitat Advocacy, Klickitat Trail Conservancy and Columbia at 9:30 a.m. at the Klickitat Trailhead parking lot in Lyle to assign cleanup sites along the Klickitat River.

SOLVE bags, sharp object containers, and gloves of various sizes will be provided by Columbia Riverkeeper.

Bring water and sunblock.

Contact sasha@klickitatadvocacy.com with questions.