For the Record for August 4, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday August 4, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to seven calls for emergency medical services Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles Police

A man reportedly threatened to kill himself Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Dry Hollow Road. Officer attempted contact; but no one would answer door.

Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Mount Hood Street Thursday morning. A woman who had been trespassed came back to store, made comments then left.

A civil complaint was reported in the 3600 block of Crates Way Thursday morning. Police said a business contract was breached, but it’s not a law enforcement issue. Business owners will communicate with each other.

Alleged animal abuse was reported in the 1800 block of east 14th Street Thursday morning. Officers responded, dogs all well cared for and no signs of any abuse.

A wrecked vehicle was reported parked in front of apartments in 1700 block of West 10th Street for a few weeks. Vehicle has been marked for tow.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at West 10th and Bridge Street Thursday morning; info exchange taking place.

In the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive Thursday morning an argument between a couple; man reportedly pulled woman’s hair. Neither was injured and neither wanted to pursue charges.

On Thursday afternoon, a caller in the 2100 block of West 10th reported she had groceries and candy stolen from inside her house during the night. Family members believe woman is hallucinating due to dementia.

In the 500 block of Liberty Street, caller said people staying at hotel behind his residence throwing trash Thursday morning; ongoing issue.

On Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Cherry Heights Road, a male yelling at another person. Officers contacted subject who was yelling at two others.

On Thursday afternoon, nuisance complaint in the 500 block of Liberty Street four males drinking beer and urinating on street. Officers contacted them and warned them about their behavior.

Animal call reported at Fred Meyer parking lot Thursday afternoon. Dogs in car with window cracked but engine not running. Dogs were OK; had shade and water.

Officers called on report of male hitting female Thursday afternoon in the 3200 block of West 7th Street. Officers responded; unable to locate couple.

A fight was reported in the 300 block of West 7th Thursday afternoon. Intoxicated boyfriend got mad, started breaking things, then left on foot.

Man reportedly exposed himself to two others in the 200 block of West 7th Thursday afternoon.

Vandalism was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1600 block of East 9th. Someone shot out back window as caller was driving near Brewery Grade.

Animal neglect reported in the 1200 block of West 6th Street Thursday afternoon. Officer located three cats and they were taken to Home At Last shelter. Owners cited for three counts of animal neglect.

A domestic complaint was reported Thursday evening in the 900 block of Pomona Street. Female said it was nothing physical but she was very upset and wanted to leave. Both sides warned about domestic violence. Female was given a ride so she could stay with relatives.

Theft of a bicycle was reported Thursday evening in the 300 block of Court Street.

Caller reported he was locked inside Riverfront Park Thursday evening. Gate was opened to let caller out.

A transient outside a store in the 500 block of Mount Hood Street was yelling and screaming at customers and employees. Subject appeared to be on drugs but left the area after being warned.

Vandalism was reported in the 900 block of east 8th Street Thursday evening. Tire was flat with drill bit sticking out of tire. It did not appear that it was intentional.

A theft of an air conditioner was reported Thursday evening in the 900 block of Clark Street. Caller came home and found her air conditioner was gone.

Wasco County

Deputies were called to a report of noise from fireworks or gunshots Thursday morning in the 3600 block of Cherry Heights Road. Deputies unable to locate any problems.

Joel Robert Austin, no age or address given, was arrested in the 57900 block of Highway 197 Thursday morning. No further details available.

In the 62900 block of Hix Road, caller said a neighbor’s dog had bit the caller’s 1-year-old child and the caller’s dog and attacked other people who intervened on Thursday afternoon. Child and dog required medical treatment. Deputies attempted to contact dog’s owner but were unsuccessful. Dog is to be impounded.

A theft was reported in Mack’s Canyon Thursday afternoon.

On Fifteen Mile Road, an anonymous caller reported where a stolen boat could be found on Thursday afternoon.