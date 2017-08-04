Wilson receives ITA academic honors

The Dalles High School graduate Johanna Wilson was one of six members of the Pacific University women’s tennis program to receive recognition from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for its efforts in the classroom.

As a team, the Boxers had a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale) for the 2016-17 academic year.

To receive this honor, the individual student-athlete must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the current academic year, and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.

In her freshman season at Pacific, Wilson played both singles and doubles on the court, amassing a 6-17 overall record in those matches, putting up a 4-9 mark in doubles action.

“My first year was pretty incredible and a lot of fun,” Wilson said. “The changes that I noticed and struggled with the most was probably the speed of the point and the power that all the girls hit with. My first couple of weeks, I was just trying not to get my racquet blown out of my hand every time I returned a ball.”

Wilson said it is an amazing feeling to move up to the collegiate level.

To have success, while playing the game she loves, makes it even more satisfying.

“But, now after the season, I feel like my strokes are starting to catch up with the rest of the girls and I can start working on my strategies and play styles,” Wilson said. “At this level, everyone’s strokes are at about the same level, and it’s really strategy that sets the best players apart.”

Another aspect of the collegiate game is the competitiveness and daily challenges an athlete faces.

Wilson said she gets a lot of joy from being a part of the process and improving.

“Pacific has this “sink or swim” environment that really encourages independence and self-advocacy,” Wilson said. “Nobody is going to hold your hand. The staff is there to help and guide you, but it’s solely on you to put in the work. It’s only going to get harder from here, so I’m really excited for the opportunity to get better.”

Wilson is an exercise science major with a career goal of becoming an athletic trainer.

Information received from www.goboxers.com.