Editorial: Jail protests may do long-term harm

It is unfortunate that the regional jail serving four Oregon counties has become the focal point of activists who are angry about President Donald Trump’s election and his stated intent to stop people from entering the United States illegally.

By trying to right what they believe is a wrong, this protest group could actually cause harm to an institution that is vital to public safety in the Mid-Columbia region.

Gorge ICE Resistance has publicly vowed to continue protesting until the jail no longer works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house illegal immigrants.

Although members of the group have offered to help Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities officials make up the estimated $1 million that will be lost each year if contracts with federal agencies were eliminated, it is unlikely they can do so.

If they are serious about raising funds, the demand that ICE involvement be taken off the table shouldn’t take place until they have actually found a new revenue source.

Bryan Brandenburg, jail administrator, has been looking for alternate funding sources to reduce the operational costs for counties, but has found it very difficult in a time of tight budget constraints to make much headway.

Ironically, the opposition movement could have contributed to the loss of an immediate funding source by generating negative publicity that contributed to the defeat of a permanent tax rate in May.



The jail board asked voters in Wasco, Hood River, Sherman and Gilliam counties to approve a permanent tax rate of 26 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. Landowners would not have been paying any more since the tax would have replaced bonds to build the jail that were paid off last year. The measure was supported in three of the four counties voting on the issue. The tide turned in Wasco County, however, where voters went against the proposed tax plan by a 55 percent margin, large enough to override the preferences of voters in the other counties. The measure was defeated by 41 votes.

In addition to on-site protests at the jail, the campaign to force NORCOR to quit working with the federal government extended into the Wasco County Circuit Court.

The Oregon Law Center in Portland, on behalf of four plaintiffs, Brian Stovall, John Olmstead, Connie Krummrich and Karen Brown, claims the regional jail is violating the law in a sanctuary state by holding immigration detainees.



Don’t believe the current protests are politically motivated? Then consider this reality: NORCOR has housed immigration detainees almost since it opened in 1999, yet protests over that practice did not begin until the election of Trump.

What must be kept in mind here is that multiple jurisdictions came together to build NORCOR because running an independent jail was too expensive. Old jails in Hood River and The Dalles were so overcrowded that they failed to meet standards for care of inmates to such an extent that they fell under judicial oversight.

The counties currently pay a collective $3.8 million per year as their share of the jail’s $6.2 million budget. The money from federal agencies renting bed space is a vital part of the current revenue stream.

NORCOR is one of only a handful of jails in the U.S. that incorporate a multi-county approach to management of the inmate population.

There have been glitches along the way, a time when there were multiple lawsuits alleging abuse of inmates and employees alike.

Things settled down as the counties sorted out areas of responsibility and hired an administrator, Jim Weed, who was no-nonsense and used his strong leadership abilities to get things on track. Bryan Brandenburg, who now serves as administrator, brought a wealth of knowledge from his years of running mental health programs and his time as the director of institutions for the Alaska Department of Corrections.

Imperiling NORCOR’s operations to make a political point, or force change in Washington, D.C., could have dire consequences. Everyone lodged in the jail has been accused of committing a crime, and that includes immigrants who bypassed the legal path to live and work in this country.

Local law enforcement agencies and jail administrators are compelled to follow state and federal laws regarding detention of people who have committed criminal acts.

Our sheriffs and jail administrator are not the bad guys for doing so and they should not be targeted because activists disagree with policies set by Congress thousands of miles away.

If you don’t like the laws of the land, advocate for change in the political arena or campaign for new leaders that will support your point of view. Don’t waste the resources of citizens in rural communities where budgets are tight and the demand for services is always growing.

— R.R, M.G..