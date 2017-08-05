What's Happening from August 6

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

AUGUST

Sunday, August 6

JAM SESSION: A jam session will be held at Cherry Park Grange, 1002 Lambert Street, The Dalles, starting at 2 p.m. This is in addition to jams held the second and fourth Sunday’s of each month, which also begin at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 8

TUESDAY MUSIC: Music and Dance at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. “Andre, K.C. & Guest” will be playing. The doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome, donations appreciated.

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. & Hwy 14. Public is welcome. Lions Club meeting at 2 p.m. following Senior Meals. Call 509- 365-2921 for more information.

DR STRANGE: Teen summer movie, Dr Strange, 6:30 p.m. at Hood River Library.

Wednesday, August 9

FAMILY FUN: Family Fun Night at Columbia Lutheran School, 2323 E. 12th St., The Dalles, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Beat the heat with free fun and food. BBQ, nachos, and Italian sodas, plus water games for the kids.

Thursday, August 10

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Mike Easton on the TDHS Alumni Association and Education Foundation. Information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org.

Friday, August 11

OPEN MIC: Gorge Community Music will host “Open Mic” at the store Aug. 11, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., following the Neon Cruise. Come downtown Friday evening for the classic cars, stay for music! New acts and local talent wanted: If you are a local musician in search of a performance venue and an audience, call the store to register as a performer: 541-296-2900. Event is free on the upstairs stage at Gorge Community Music, 410 East Second Street, The Dalles.

ART WORKSHOP: "Translating Photography into Beautiful Paintings,” by award-winning watercolorist Gayle Weisfield. The Dalles Art Center, 220 E 4th St., The Dalles. Cost: $175.00. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 & 12, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

SUMMER PROGRAM: Wasco County Historical Society announces the third summer program to be held at the Moody/Rorick House, 300 W.13th St., The Dalles, at 11 a.m. Program by Paula Kuttner at 11 a.m. She will talk about “The Dalles Early History with a Special Emphasis on Fort Dalles.” Kuttner came to The Dalles in 1970. She was a volunteer at The Dalles Art Center and volunteered with Community Concerts for many years.