Athletes at world’s track championships become ill at official hotel

LONDON (AP) — Some athletes at the world championships staying at an official hotel have become ill.

The local organizing committee says there have been "a number of cases of gastroenteritis" reported by some teams.

Botswanan runner Isaac Makwala, who withdrew from his opening heat in the 200 meters, wrote on his Facebook page that he has food poisoning. He said other athletes were also affected.

"Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff, in addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained," the organizing commitee said in a statement.

Makwala was expected to be the main challenger to Wayde van Niekerek in both the 200 and the 400. The 400 final is on Tuesday.

"According to IAAF medics I am apparently suffering from food poisoning which has affected several other athletes," Makwala wrote on Facebook. "Let's hope they will allow me to run my final."

In other news:

• Faith Kipyegon of Kenya added the world title to her Olympic gold medal in the 1,500 meters, beating Jenny Simpson of the United States.

Taking command in the final straight, Kipyegon finished in 4 minutes, 2.59 seconds, .16 seconds over the hard-charging Simpson.

Caster Semenya of South Africa took bronze in 4:02.90.

• In an exciting triple jump final, 21-year-old Yulimar Rojas edged Olympic champion Caterine Ibarguen by two centimeters for gold at the world championships.

Rojas won Venezuela's first ever world title with a mark of 14.91 meters on her penultimate attempt, beating the defending champion's earlier mark of 14.89.

Olga Rypakova, the 2012 Olympic champion, took bronze with a jump of 14.77 meters.

Olympic champion Omar McLeod finally gave Jamaica its first gold of the world championships, winning the 110-meter hurdles ahead of defending champion Sergey Shubenkov of Russia.

McLeod ran a near clean race over the hurdles and even had time to stretch out his arms as he raced across the line in 13.04 seconds, .10 seconds ahead of Shubenkov.

Balazs Baji of Hungary took bronze in 13.28 and pre-race favorite Aries Merritt of the United States finished fifth.

• Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland left it pretty late, but with one massive hammer throw she won her third world title.

Wlodarczyk, the dominating figure over the past half-decade with two Olympic titles, took the lead on her fourth of six attempts and then had her gold-medal throw of 77.90 meters on her penultimate attempt.

It extended her winning streak to 41 competitions.

Early leader Wang Zheng of China took silver with a throw of 75.98 meters and another Pole, Malwina Kopron, won bronze with a toss of 74.76.

• The IAAF says Isaac Makwala withdrew from the 200 meters "due to a medical condition on the instruction of the IAAF medical delegate." If Makwala had no medical reason to withdraw, he would have been ineligible to compete Tuesday.

Makwala is considered to be the main challenger to record holder Wayde van Niekerk.