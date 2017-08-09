County ready for ‘Great Eclipse’

Wasco County emergency managers are ready for everything — from snake bites to traffic snarls, car wrecks, drownings and wildfires — that could result from having thousands of people converge on the region for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.

Sheriff Lane Magill expects so much action in south county during the weekend prior to the eclipse that he is setting up two command posts to respond to incidents. The first will be at Cow Canyon rest area just south of where Highway 197 and 97 come together, and the other is at the Oregon Department of Transportation maintenance yard at the junction of Highway 216 and 26.



Tourists from around the world are expected to flock to Oregon because the moon’s shadow first hits this state as it passes between the Earth and the sun.

The upcoming eclipse will be the first one visible from the contiguous United States since Feb. 26, 1979. The last time a total eclipse was available from coast to coast was June 18, 1918.

The 2017 total eclipse will also be the first exclusive to the U.S. since before the nation’s founding in 1776.

“It’s all hands on deck that weekend – nobody is getting any time off,” said Magill at the third and final eclipse planning session, which took place at Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue in The Dalles.

Representatives from a variety of local, regional, state and federal agencies gathered to share their plans to preserve public safety and protect resources. Magill plans to have posse and search and rescue volunteers at the ODOT yard so they can respond to calls about lost hikers in forested areas.

Wasco County Amateur Radio operators will also have a backup communication system available in case the usual channels get overloaded.

Preparing for gridlock

Magill said every available deputy will be on the road that weekend because as many as 40,000 people are expected to travel to Antelope and Shaniko, tiny towns within Wasco County that lie at the northern fringe of the Path of Totality.

The path is a 70-mile wide swath of land across the United States where experts believe people will have the best, and possibly only, opportunity to see the Moon passing between the Earth and Sun, a rare phenomenon.

The Dalles is expected to be at 99.1 percent of total darkness, with the peak of the eclipse at 10:21 a.m.

Madras, which lies squarely in the path, is predicted to have 2 minutes and 2 seconds of almost total darkness during the eclipse, so that town is anticipated to draw 75,000 visitors.

That means a lot of people traveling through the Gorge and on Highways 197 and 97 to make their way into Central Oregon, said Magill.

He said many people will be looking for places to stay and, if they can’t find any, could set up tents on private property. He has asked landowners to alleviate problems by posting “No Trespassing” signs.

“It’s going to be lives over property,” said Magill. “Unless it’s something really egregious, we are probably going to be citing and releasing people so we’re not taking our staff out of the field.”

Oregon State Police Lt. Les Kipper, newly appointed to oversee The Dalles Area Command following the retirement of Lt. Pat Shortt, was present at the Aug. 2 meeting. He told Magill that his troopers would be working at full force also to cover Interstate 84, as well as Wheeler County, which has the towns of Fossil and John Day in key eclipse viewing areas.

“We are working two 12-hour shifts per day and we have troops residing in the Wheeler County area for a couple of nights,” said Kipper.

The Dalles Police Department will be providing sole coverage of the city to free up deputies for patrols in outlying areas.

Starla Green, patrol lieutenant for the Warm Springs Police Department, said medics will be staged at the north end of the reservation and patrols active around Highway 26.



She said, in addition to people getting lost while trying to find a good vantage point, there was likely to be gridlock on the highways into Central Oregon.



Andy Coriell, patrol captain for U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations, said extra staff would be on duty the third weekend in August to monitor traffic on primitive roads and respond to injuries or other calls for help.

“With this event, I don’t see the (jurisdictional) lines being important,” said Coriell. “if you have problems, feel free to tap us and we’ll help out.”

Wildfire worries

The eclipse coincides with peak wildfire season, so officials are worried about careless smokers and campers not taking precautions in terrain filled with sun-dried vegetation.

Hans Schmidt, east zone fire management officer for the Forest Service, said engines would be strategically placed to get the jump on any blaze that started. He said aviation assets would also be available, and could be used for search and rescue operations.

“Obviously our biggest fear is fire,” said Green. The area is known for fires in August that are sparked by lightning from dry thunderstorms during weather transitions.

“I just hope it stays dry that weekend,” she said.

Bob Palmer, chief of MCF&R, said the agency would primarily be working in The Dalles but could send help if it was needed elsewhere.

He said staffing would be as normal, although vacations had been put on hold to make sure extra manpower was available if needed.

“We will mobilize if there’s a fire,” he said. “Things are dry out there and this is our month.”

Kiel Nairns, assistant unit forester for The Dalles office of the Oregon Department of Forestry, said his agency would have extra engines and crews in Hood River and Wasco counties.

Medical help

He said a surveymonkey.com poll showed that the majority of 353 respondents planned to move into place on Saturday, Aug. 19, although some said they would be traveling as early as Wednesday, Aug. 16. About 80 percent of people polled said they would be returning home — most within a driving distance of 12 hours or less – Monday afternoon or the following day.



“Maupin’s going to get hammered and Highway 197 is going to be jammed,” said Nairns.

Magill said the sheriff’s office would decide how to handle the days following the eclipse based on the volume of road traffic.

He said two deputies would be floating the Deschutes River to respond to problems along the waterway in the weekend before the eclipse and during the event.

Sharon DeHart, district manager of the Deschutes Rim Clinic in Maupin, and Emily Black, medical assistant and emergency medical technician, said staffers were prepared to treat dehydration and minor injuries.

The community health center, 1605 George Jackson Rd., will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 19, 20 and 21.

Southern Wasco County Ambulance Service, based in Maupin, is ready for transports, said managers Virginia Fuller and Carol Rager.

The agency also has anti-venom kits on hand to treat hikers and campers bitten by a rattlesnake.

Jacob Dalstra, regional director for the LifeFlight network, said Central Oregon will be surrounded by air assets to transport trauma patients. He told Fuller and Rager that if they ran short of linens, gloves or other supplies, his agency could fly them in from Portland.

“We can transport two patients at a time if we need to,” he said.

Kipper said OSP could also make a run for medical supplies if there was a shortage. The emergency responders agreed that, if there is a traffic snarl, the clinic should serve as a trauma center to get seriously injured patients stabilized until they can be transported.

Magill said history showed a record of mass suicides around an eclipse, which he hoped would not be the case in 2017. However, he said deputies would be on the lookout for anyone who appeared to be in trouble near bridges and railroad crossings.

Eclipse updates

Juston Huffman, the county’s emergency management director, said residents should access www.co.wasco.or.us to get detailed information about the eclipse. He is urging residents to sign up for citizen alerts about road closures or other emergencies.



North Central Public Health District and the county have teamed up to list tips on the site that residents are asked to follow during the eclipse. This information includes items they need to stock up on in case supplies can’t get through, and how to view the eclipse safely.

Magill asked every emergency responder at last week’s meeting to be sure their families had everything they needed to stay safe and comfortable during a shutdown in services.

“The last thing we need when we’re out on the road is to be worrying about the home front,” he said.

Huffman said updates posted on the Wasco County Sheriff’s Facebook page as information becomes available and a hotline to distribute information has been set up at 541-506-2792. He can be reached via emails with more questions at justonh@co.wasco.or.us.



Editor’s Note: Watch for a souvenir publication about the 2017 eclipse that will publish in the Chronicle Aug. 16.