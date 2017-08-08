Crosstalk: Truth lies behind narrative

Having spent three years of college in the study of Bible, theology, and journalism, I entered the world of newspapers with a pretty good understanding of the ethics of news gathering.

That was back in the 1980s, when the basic tools of the news photographer were Tri-x black-and-white film and a chemical-based darkroom. Stories were entered into the computer and typeset on film, although you could still find a selection of old typewriters down in the office basement.

Yet even then, ethical standards varied from paper to paper. I remember taking a break from my work at the Canby Herald and watching an Oregonian photographer round up a group of children at the city park for a “photo shoot.” He had a little girl pose on the “duck” swing, then set up a shot with a young boy running past a mural on the park bathroom wall, which depicting a young boy running. They were fun photographs, a whole page printed in the next week's paper.

They were a lie, however, and the caption should have noted that the photographs were set up by the photographer. Manipulated reality is manipulated reality, whether the manipulation is in person or in a darkroom.

That was my own opinion, of course: Some photographers argue that it’s okay, others that it’s not. Since then, I’ve come to see that sort of “manipulation” as an ethical gray area.

When I came to The Dalles Chronicle in 1997, with 12 years in the fieldon my resume, it was to transition the newspaper from a film darkroom to photoshop.

Photoshop, a graphic information manipulation program, had already raised ethical concerns in the world of news and journalism.

I remember reading about a rather famous wildlife photographer whose book on animal migration was being criticized at the time — readers had noticed animals duplicated within some of the photographs, and the publisher admitted Photoshop had been used to “fill out” some of the scenes.

How could we possibly believe the photographs we saw in the news in the new world of manipulated reality?

At the Chronicle, we decided that we would do nothing in Photoshop that couldn't be done in a chemical darkroom. When “chemical darkroom” became meaningless to a new generation of photographers and readers, we adopted the simple standard that reality could not be manipulated, regardless of the tools used.

More importantly, the use of photographic techniques made possible by new technology would be clearly stated when the photograph was published: I was free to shoot a series of photographs and combine them into a “panorama,” an amazing tool for journalistic storytelling, but the technique was noted and clearly described in the caption.

Today we have come a long way from the “good old days” when President Clinton was pictured on the cover of the National Enquirer shaking hands with bug-eyed aliens.

Not only can photographers manipulate reality undetected, they can manipulate sound and video to create alternate truth that even those who understand the process will be hard pressed to detect.

Every week, “fake news” is circulated on social media and elsewhere. Facts are selected to suit the spin of one side or another, or simply manufactured outright with no regards to the truth.

Having worked in a half dozen newsrooms, led by a wide range of editors and publishers, I can say without qualification that the majority of newspapers make every effort to report the truth.

This means getting both sides on a controversial issue, accurately presenting a person’s statements, and fact checking statements that raise “red flags” as to their accuracy.

As a result, I rely on the information provided by the Associated Press.

Why? Every AP member newspaper is tasked with the same standards of reporting, and every story written or circulated by the AP is attributed to AP staff or the newspaper which first reported it.

As an editor at The Dalles Chronicle, I recently began publishing a weekly AP column titled “NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week,” every Tuesday (space permitting). The feature is a roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, social media headlines of the previous week.

The AP checks each of the stories it suspects are untrue, and offers the real facts. The best way to learn to recognize fake news, I believe, is to expose the lies.

— Mark Gibson