Letter to the Editor: Firemen save the day

To the editor:

The Wasco City Council would like to thank all the Sherman County fire and emergency personnel for being able to confine the business fire, on Aug 3, in Wasco, to just one building. They were able to protect the other four businesses. But the real saving grace was the brick walls between each of the businesses. If they had been wood, this whole block of businesses would have burned and probably some of the town.

In 100 degree weather, it was a hot and stressful time for the fire personnel, including an engine and firemen from The Dalles Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue. Our tiny towns are totally dependent on volunteer firemen, so if you have any desire to become a member contact your local fire department.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause.

Mayor Carol MacKenzie

Wasco