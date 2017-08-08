Letter to the Editor: Thanks for support

To the editor:

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire community for the support and words of encouragement over the past few days. Losing our business to a fire is a big loss not only to us, but also to the town of Wasco and all of Sherman County.

There are so many individuals who stepped in and helped. A big thank you goes to the volunteer fire fighters who came from all over the county, without whose hard work and skills, the entire block of businesses could have been lost to the fire.

Thank you also to the EMS crews who stood by ready to assist if needed. Thanks to everyone who helped remove items from the buildings, provided cold water and food, and provided words of encouragement and support. It is incredible how in times of crisis, our community comes together; another reason living in Sherman County is a blessing.

At this time, we are just trying to come to terms with the fire and loss of the business, which could drag on for some time.



We appreciate all the offers of help for when the time comes to clean up and remove the debris. At this time we are not thinking beyond this point, but will keep everyone posted.

A great way to show support is through becoming a volunteer in our community. There are many opportunities to volunteer, especially with the emergency services, i.e., fire fighters and EMTs.



If you would like to become involved, please contact the North Sherman Fire District or the South Sherman Fire District. Jeff Holliday of the NSFD will be more than happy to answer any questions you might have about becoming a volunteer. He can be reached at 541-705-5640.

Again, thank you for all the support and assistance during this devastating time.

Megan Jensen, Second Hand Made

Gail Macnab & Patti Moore, Giggles & Schitz store