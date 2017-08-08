For the Record for August 8, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday August 8, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

August 4, 9:24 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2100 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

August 4, 12:03 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 200 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

August 5, 1:45 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 12th and Morton streets. Parked vehicle rolled away and struck a fence. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

August 5, 4:13 p.m. – Single vehicle versus parked cars, injury crash, 2200 block of West 6th Street. Female driver fell asleep at the wheel causing the vehicle to drive over the sidewalk and strike two parked vehicles in a car sales lot. She was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and a report was taken.

August 6, 1:43 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. One driver was cited for driving uninsured. A report was taken.

August 7, 12:38 p.m. – Single vehicle versus parked car, non-injury crash, East 10th and Kelly streets. Driver struck a parked pickup in the area. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

August 6, 1:15 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 84. One vehicle was traveling in slow lane when a tire blew causing the vehicle to cross into both lanes and strike the median. This caused a ladder to become unloaded from the vehicle and lay in the highway in which a second vehicle attempted to miss the ladder and also struck the median. The driver of the initial vehicle was cited for having a leaking load.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

August 4, 9:42 a.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 on a report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival a pickup was located that had disconnected from a travel trailer. The owner was using a fire extinguisher to control flames coming from the underside of the vehicle. No assistance was required.

August 4, 10:01 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1500 block of East 14th Place on a report of a dryer fire. The dryer until was removed from the home by the homeowner. The area where the dryer was had been checked and no smoke, fire or heat was found near the electrical outlet. No problem was found.

August 6, 11:21 a.m. – Crew responded to the 600 block of East Scenic Drive on a report of a wildland fire behind the college. The fire was knocked down and mopped up and a fire watch remained in the area overnight. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

August 6, 2:47 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of Irvine Street on a report of a burning firepit with no screen protector over it. Contact was made with the tenant who was using the fire to cook. They were counseled, due to dry weather, that it would be safer to use a barbecue for cooking than an open fire.

August 7, 12:37 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2900 block of West 2nd Street on a report of a molten metal fire caused by a malfunctioning hydraulic system. Upon arrival smoke was coming from the warehouse. Staff reported the system was fine but when molten metal began to come out of the pot that was tipping they knew something was not right. They followed evacuation procedures and called the fire department. The fire was extinguished and no injuries occurred.



August 7, 10:43 a.m. – Crew responded to the 400 block of East 15th Place on a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival nothing was visible.

Contact was made with the occupant who stated there was no fire but a haze of smoke in the basement. It was determined to be an electrical problem with an appliance. The occupant was advised to have the appliance repaired.

The agency also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Friday, eight on Saturday, five on Sunday, and seven on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A conditional release violation report was taken Friday morning from East 14th and Union streets.

Animal control responded to Highway 197 and Highway 30 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Angela Marie Ervin, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of reckless driving.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 800 block of Garden Court after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.

A lost or stolen property report was taken taken Friday afternoon from West 6th and Snipes streets after a victim reported losing a work cell phone in the area in May.

Animal control responded to the 900 block of Home Street Friday afternoon after a caller reported a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported her purse was stolen.

Pedro Ayala Solorio, 22, Odell, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop near West 6th and Liberty streets and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, first-degree burglary, and initiating a false report. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.

Christopher Glenn Whitehouse, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday morning in the 3600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of providing false information to a police officer. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

An assault report was taken early Saturday morning from the 2400 block of West 10th Street after a caller reported her husband assaulted her and fled the home.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday morning from the 2100 block of East 10th Street.

A second-degree burglary report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 1200 block of East 8th Street.

Robert Joseph Plante, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 2400 block of West 10th Street and is accused of harassment, menacing, and strangulation.

Carlos Esiquio Rendon, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 1300 block of West 10th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police made contact with four juvenile subjects early Sunday morning in the 1700 block of East 10th Street. All four subjects were cited and released to guardians for minor in possession of alcohol and curfew violation. A report was taken.

David Jaafe Wentworth, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday morning in the 1700 block of West 10th Street and is accused of probation violation. Cody L. Brock, 18, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of third-degree criminal mischief and sexual harassment.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday morning from the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue after staff reported a female subject kicked the door to the store causing damage.

An informational report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 200 block of Lone Pine Lane after a subject was located who may have been suffering from memory issues. He was returned home safely.

A dog bite report was taken Monday morning from the 600 block of East 14th Street. The incident is under investigation.

A burglary report was taken Monday afternoon from the 3100 block of Old Dufur Road after a victim reported a female suspect attempted to force her way into his home earlier in the day.

Jericho James Richter, 35, Klickitat, Wash., was arrested Monday evening in the 2900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of parole violation.

Thomas Anderson Vanbuskirk, 46, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested Monday evening during a traffic stop near West 8th and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to present and carry an operator’s license.

Michael David Shinnick, 46, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and on a local warrant for first-degree forgery.

Maverick Shane Mangold, 34, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Lewis Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a weapon.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Tygh Valley Friday afternoon after a caller reported finding drugs inside of his vehicle. The drugs were confiscated by the deputy and a report was taken.

Gregory William Looney, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in Mosier and is accused of menacing, probation violation, and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Robert Arthur Krein, 44, Maupin, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop in Maupin and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Deputy responded to Dufur early Sunday morning after a caller reported that a subject was attempting to break into her home. Intoxicated juvenile suspect was located on the property and cited for minor in possession of alcohol and released to his father. A report was taken.

Deputy responded to Mosier Sunday afternoon after a caller reported his vehicle had broken down. Deputy provided traffic control until the vehicle could be removed; report taken.