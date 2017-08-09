For the Record for August 9, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday August 9, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Aug. 8, 6:09 p.m. – MCFR dispatched to a vehicle fire in the 2400blcok of West 6th Street Firefighters located a Dodge Neon on side of the road with smoke and fire coming from the engine. Crew put out fire and doused hot spots. Driver said she pulled over when she noticed smoke and realized car was on fire. No injuries reported; crew returned to quarters.

Aug. 8, 7:08 p.m. -- MCFR crew was dispatched to the 800 block of East 19th Street on a report of smoke in the area. Woman caller reported smoke and flames visible. MCFR unit arrived and nothing was visible. Crew drove to area where smoke was reported and located a barbecue unit making large amount of smoke. The BBQ was attended and there was no problem. Firefighters returned to quarters.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Maverick Shane Mangold, no age or address, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Lewis on a warrant.

A school official reported possibly gang related graffiti was found in the 3600 block of West 10th Street Tuesday morning.

Timothy Lynn Peel, 55, Prineville, was arrested Tuesday morning behind a store in the 500 block of Mt. Hood and is accused of failure to appear and felon in possession of a weapon (misdemeanor).

A caller in the 400 block of Washington reported Tuesday morning her soon-to-be ex-husband drained the business checking account. She said the business was in his name, but the paperwork states she gets the business and he gets the house. She was advised it was a civil matter, not a criminal matter.

A caller in the 1100 block of Blakeley Way reported Tuesday morning her fence was damaged overnight. It looked purposeful and a metal street sign was also in her yard. Incident logged.

A caller in the 1200 block of W. Sixth Street reported a woman was peeking into people’s car windows Tuesday morning. Police could not locate the woman.

A caller at the skatepark reported a small child was hit by a thrown rock Tuesday afternoon. Older kids were mouthy and uncooperative. Police told the older kids not to throw rocks or they would not be allowed on parks property. All understood.

A caller in the 600 block of West 11th Street reported Tuesday evening she came to get her friend and he tried to kill her. Thomas Elliott West, 36, The Dalles, was arrested on a parole violation.

A caller at Kelly Viewpoint reported Tuesday evening kids were leaving broken glass. An officer did not see glass or trash near the described vehicle. The youths said they yelled at some cars a few minutes earlier who dumped garbage. They were advised to write down their plate next time and call police.

A caller in the 600 block of East 14th Street reported late Tuesday a man across the street was shining a spotlight into her room. The man told police he believed he saw two people sneaking around the woman’s vehicle and he was trying to get their attention. The man said he would go home.

A caller in the 300 block of East Seventh reported late Tuesday that her teen son answered the door late that night and a man gave his name and said he would like to come in and play video games as he had been watching the teen play for days now and the man doesn’t have a place to live. The man had left before police were called. Police later found the man and told him not to return to that home.

Wasco County

Aarin William Wynn, 53, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 3800 block of West 10th Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from Celilo State Park after a victim reported his phone was stolen.

Deputies were called to the Biggs Bridge area on a report of a suicidal male attempting to jump from bridge Tuesday morning.

Deputy made contact with male and female juvenile at The Dalles Dam viewpoint early Tuesday morning. Battery dead on vehicle; tow on scene to assist. Pair were advised of curfew and advised to go straight home once vehicle fixed.

A hit and run was reported on Cherry Heights Road Tuesday morning. Mailbox and newspaper box were damaged.

Dog reported running at large on Highway 216 Tuesday morning. Ongoing problem. Owner warned.

A caller reported his estranged wife came to caller’s property on Northeast Second Street Tuesday afternoon and she was breaking windows and taking items. Woman contacted at residence, admitted to breaking windows because she was angry because her husband took all the money out of business checking account.

Assault was reported on Dufur Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Man pinned woman and baby against wall despite a “no contact” order. Man on probation in Multnomah County. Investigation was continuing.

Fire reported in Juniper Flat Tuesday afternoon, fire reportedly massive with multiple structures threatened. Highway 3 being closed.

Near milepost 54 on Highway 97, Tuesday evening caller said RV has not moved from where it was parked alongside the road for two weeks. Deputy contacted owner and advised him of 14-day limit on camping. Driver said he would move on in morning.

Caller reported suspicious activity Tuesday evening with alleged drug dealers “making their own road to Pinewood Mobile Home Park” Tuesday afternoon in the intersection of Sixth Street and Chenowith Creek Bridge.



Derek Paul Butler, 34, Portland, was arrested Wednesday morning near the intersection of Second Street and Cherry and accused of DUII-alcohol theft in the second degree.

Daniel Lee Jackson, 67, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning near the intersection of River Road and Klindt Drive and accused of reckless driving, DUII-alcohol, driving while suspended or revoked, and attempting to elude a police officer.

Disorderly conduct reported at Highway 197, milepost 13 Wednesday morning. Three females lying in middle of the road. One on northbound side, one on the yellow line, one along the opposite side fog line. Caller was driving along and saw them; they didn’t make any effort to avoid being struck. Caller said the three got up and “stared her down” after she went by and then laid down again on road. Three appeared to be older teens or in early 20s.

Oregon State Police

A male driver was cited for driving uninsured during a traffic stop Friday evening on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 104. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

Taylor Lewis Sampson, 26, Wapato, Wash., was arrested early Friday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 97 and Highway 30 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Saturday afternoon on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 124. The vehicle was impounded.

Brandi Fay Spurlock, 25, no listed address, was arrested early Sunday morning in Arlington and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Gilliam County

Michael Anthony Mullikin, 33, Arlington, was arrested early Saturday morning in Arlington and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and probation violation.

Regional Jail

Rex Owen Wickersham, 65, Walla Walla, Wash., was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Alex Michael Kemp, 26, The Dalles, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Friday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Alyssa Sheree McNally, 27, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.

Parole & Probation

Kevin Ray Flowers, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning and accused of probation violation.