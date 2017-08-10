Letter to the Editor: Bless you friend

To the editor:

Here’s a letter that I’d like to share with the community: Dear friend, I wanted you to know how good it was to meet you, and how much I wish to support you, now more than ever. Thank you for your work in supporting American armed forces and advancing American goals within your nation. I apologize for the way you’ve been treated in our jail. To me you portray the values that make the American democratic experiment all the more important. You do not deserve years-long imprisonment only because you’re searching for freedom and security. I respect the way you’ve found to honor your own heritage, yet stand up for your own right to choose your own religious and intellectual path in spite of enormous pressure in your culture to bow down to religious dogmatism and ethnic prejudice.

You shouldn’t have to starve yourself to get your voice heard. I’d like to show you another side of The Dalles, a city full of caring people, with congregations and community organizations who’d be willing to sponsor you in your quest for full citizenship. You belong here. Here’s my contact information. God bless you.

Red Stevens

The Dalles