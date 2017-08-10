0

Letter to the Editor: Lax road laws

As of Thursday, August 10, 2017

To the editor:

Why does the police force not enforce the road laws. I have seen people run stop signs, speed, nearly cause accidents and the police turn a blind eye, every time. I drive down 10th Street, from Old Dufur Road, through to Chenowith area. I am tailgated for doing the speed limit, watch cars speed down the road missing stop signs and putting everyone in danger (Not to mention the people texting or talking on phones). I see people putting their children in danger daily. Why are we paying taxes,for a service we are not getting? Maybe a new city council is needed, or a new police chief.

Chris Tally

The Dalles

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)