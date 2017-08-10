Letter to the Editor: No ICE contract

To the editor:

I read the Chronicle’s editorial on NORCOR and the protests and it avoided the central issue: jail vs detention. NORCOR is not a bad facility and the people who run it are not bad people, but a jail and a detention facility are not the same. I understand that some people think undocumented immigrants should be jailed as criminals, but that is not the law of the land: immigration violations are civil violations.

Referring to current or past crimes they may have committed is just a dodge: if that was the case, they would be charged with that crime and be under the jurisdiction of the state, not ICE. If they’re under ICE’s jurisdiction, then they belong in a detention facility. And I think it says something that the detainees housed there say that they would rather be at the ICE detention facility in Tacoma, Wash. And while many of us do not support the policy of the current administration, and the election of 2016 brought that more out into the open, that doesn’t change the underlying issue — our jail is not designed to be a detention facility and, in my opinion, should not be used as one.

I admit that when I voted against the NORCOR tax, I wondered if denying these funds might make NORCOR more dependent on the ICE contract. But I decided that this was the best way I had to send a message that I did not support this relationship.

As to the funding issue, this doesn’t seem so hard. Cancel or do not renew the ICE contract and rerun the ballot issue. I will switch my vote and then you only need 40 more, which I think will be easy to come by. I wouldn’t be surprised if more contracts across the region with other counties or the state were easier to come by as well. The ICE contract is a ball and chain dragging down the NORCOR facility.

Dean Myerson

The Dalles