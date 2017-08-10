For the Record for August 10, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday August 10, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 1100 block of Pentland reported Wednesday morning a neighbor was screaming in the middle of the road and getting in the way of traffic. Officials later placed the woman on a mental health hold and took her to the hospital.

A caller in the 200 block of West Seventh reported Wednesday morning the landlord’s boyfriend was upset about a dirty sink and broke a bunch of dishes. Officers found the woman was not on the lease and said it was a civil matter.

A caller in the 3200 block of West Seventh reported missing items Wednesday morning. Police checked with a suspect, but he did not have the items.

A caller in the 1100 block of Myrtle reported Wednesday morning he’d sold a car to a woman who was now calling and harassing him saying she wants her money back. He was told to block her phone number.

A caller in the 700 block of Hostetler reported Wednesday morning his dog has now bit two people, which is very out of character for the dog. Report taken.

A caller at Thompson Park reported Wednesday morning two visibly intoxicated men holding open alcohol containers were walking through the park. Police found one of the men passed out with an empty beer can next to him. The man, who took a taxi home, was warned about drinking in public.

A caller in the 300 block of West Sixth reported Wednesday morning a strange man came to a house she is in charge of and was asking strange questions and acting high. She asked for extra patrols.

A caller at Fourth and Laughlin reported Wednesday morning former tenants had dumped garbage at a nearby business’s dumpster. Police found the ex-tenants, who removed the garbage.

A man was issued a citation late Wednesday morning for trespassing at Third and Pentland.

A caller at East Eighth and Union reported late Wednesday morning he believed he saw a man attempting a car prowl. He saw the man try to reach into a vehicle through a crack in the window, but took off when he saw the caller watching him. He gave police a description of the man, but they were unable to find him.

Michael James Minson, 22, The Dalles, was arrested at the parole and probation office Wednesday afternoon and is accused of three counts of post-prison supervision sanction.

A caller in the 900 block of West Eighth reported Wednesday afternoon he bought a phone on eBay which turned out to be stolen. He was told by Paypal he needed to report it to police.

A man was cited for trespass Wednesday afternoon after being caught on property at Third and Pentland.

A woman in the 1200 block of West Eighth Street reported Wednesday afternoon a man stayed the night at her client’s house, and the man touched her inappropriately and exposed himself to her. Kody Mitchell Eastman, 23, The Dalles, was arrested later and is accused of two counts of third-degree sex abuse, harassment – sexual contact, and private indecency.

A caller in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street reported she was scammed when she sold a ring for $450 and mailed it to an address in New Jersey, but never got paid. The ring was mailed to an empty warehouse. Logged for information.

A caller in the 500 block of East Third Street reported Wednesday afternoon her car window was broken in the last 90 minutes. Nothing was taken. Logged for information.

Daniel Lee Wood III, 27, The Dalles, was arrested in the 800 block of East 14th Street and is accused of aggravated first-degree theft.

Wasco County

Caller reported an illegal trash dump on Threemile Road Wednesday morning. Subjects reportedly dumping garbage on caller’s property. Garbage is TVs, tires, etc. Investigation ongoing.

J.D. Ewing, 27, of Wamic, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of three counts of probation violation.

Keith Allen Shearer, 32, of Prineville, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of failure to appear.

Alyssa Sheree McNally, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and accused of drug court sanctions.

Ongoing problem with subjects speeding in downtown Mosier reported Wednesday afternoon. Deputy staged in area, arrested subject for speeding and DUII. Fred Henry Stangl, 63, of Mosier, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on Highway 30 near Rock Creek and accused of DUII-alcohol.

An audible burglary alarm was reported Wednesday afternoon on Skyline Road. Exterior of garage where alarm was located was searched along with house and surrounding area. Nothing appeared disturbed,

On Wednesday evening near construction area of Sixth Street/Chenoweth Bridge, caller reported a man in a black truck blew through area after being told he couldn’t use the road. Reportedly would have run over caller if he hadn’t moved when man drove through. Deputies unable to locate truck.

Caller in 800 block of Chenowith Loop Road reported a very suspicious looking girl who appears to be on drugs with no teeth and medical band on her wrist. Female is wandering around asking for water and looking in windows.

A caller reported that he killed a rattlesnake along Highway 216 Wednesday evening with a handgun. Logged for information.

On Wednesday evening, caller on North Mariposa reported a man trespassing on her property.

Oregon State Police

A road rage incident in Biggs Wednesday morning led to a confrontation in a parking lot where one of the drivers slapped the other driver across the face and took off. The suspect vehicle was located at the suspect’s residence, but he would not open the door. However, a large marijuana grow and evidence of a butane hash oil lab led to the execution of a search warrant. The suspect was located inside the residence. Trevor Patrick Beers, 39, Wasco, was arrested and charged with harassment, two counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon, and unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, Schedule I.

Sherman County

Shawn Christopher Beam, 41, Kent, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 55100 block of Buck Creek and accused of probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Jessica Amberdawn Perales, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of probation violation.