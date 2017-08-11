Grass Fire

Crews mop up a fire that briefly threatened Canyon Rim Manor in Maupin Thursday afternoon. The fire started when a vehicle parked at the nearby Deschutes Rim Health Clinic rolled into dry grass. Ray Hobizal, executive director at the manor, said residents were briefly evacuated to a porch area behind the facility. The structure was designed with fire in mind, he added, with a fire buffer next to the building. “We always plan and train for disaster, and the staff did exactly what they were trained to do,” he said. “It all worked perfectly.”