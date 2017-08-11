Grass Fire

Crews mop up a fire that briefly threatened Canyon Rim Manor in Maupin Thursday afternoon. The fire started when a vehicle parked at the nearby Deschutes Rim Health Clinic rolled into dry grass. Ray Hobizal, executive director at the manor, said residents were briefly evacuated to a porch area behind the facility. The structure was designed with fire in mind, he added, with a fire buffer next to the building. “We always plan and train for disaster, and the staff did exactly what they were trained to do,” he said. “It all worked perfectly.”
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment