For the Record for August 11, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday August 11, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Aug. 10, 6:14 a.m. -- MCFR crew was dispatched to the Mid-Columbia Medical Center in the 1700 block of East 19th Street on a report of a general fire alarm. Employees reported alarm panel identified smoke detector activation in operating room area. No hazards were found. Firefighters returned to quarters.

The agency responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller at the Oregon Veterans’ Home reported Thursday morning that a man with a history of violence had showed up expecting to stay there, but had not gone through the admittance process. The man was taken to the veterans service office and then asked for transport to Portland. He was agitated because he had no place to go.

The man was at the hospital Thursday evening causing a disturbance. He was taken to a motel by a deputy.

Isaac Solomon Lawrence, Jr., 19, The Dalles, was booked and released at the regional jail on a charge of driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

A caller in the 300 block of Court Street reported Thursday morning a man watched him wash a window, and later the caller saw a handprint on it.The man been harassing tenants as they leave the building.

A caller in the 400 block of East Second Street reported Thursday morning that he had come across several instances of customer theft over the last few months. The suspect has since moved to Portland. Logged for information.

A caller reported Thursday morning he lost a money order while at a store the day before.

Mary Ann Edwards, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 1700 block of East 11th Street and accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

Julie A. Collins, 51, The Dalles, was also arrested at the same location and is accused of three counts of unlawful possession of meth, three counts of unlawful delivery of the drug and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

A caller in the 2500 block of West Sixth reported Thursday afternoon that male was in one of the rooms without renting it. She wanted him trespassed but he was gone when police arrival. He returned later and was given a warning for trespassing. A taxi was called for him.

A caller in the 300 block of West 14th Street reported Thursday afternoon that her vehicle’s left passenger window shattered the night before.

A caller with the railroad reported a train was coming to town in about 25 minutes with a trespasser aboard. Police cited and released two subjects for first-degree trespass.

A caller reported a man fell off a bike at Second and Cherry Heights Thursday afternoon. The bicyclist reported he thought a truck was getting too close to him, so he tried to jump his bike on the curb and failed. Minor abrasions. He was given some bandages.

A caller in the 400 block of East Fourth Street reported Thursday afternoon he had to tell an unknown woman to get off his porch. The woman tried to take some items, but the caller got them back. She left and police could not locate her.

A caller in the 2200 block of East 13th Street reported her daughter was hitting her Thursday afternoon, but then left. The caller said she no longer wanted her daughter living with her. Officers could not locate the daughter.

A woman was detained for shoplifting in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street Thursday evening.

A caller in the 700 block of East Second reported Thursday evening that a woman tried to steal things from her bag. The woman was contacted by police, and denied wrongdoing. The same woman was later harassing people on Second Street and tried to get into a vehicle. The woman was contacted again by police, and denied trying to get into the car. Later still, other callers reported she was bothering customers at a mini mart. She stated she was trying to hitchhike. She was advised to leave.

A caller in the 1700 block of East 11th Street reported Thursday evening he saw a man trying to get into a house that was the site of a search warrant earlier in the day. Police searched the house and found no one inside.

A caller in the 1000 block of Home Street reported Thursday evening that her parents found marijuana in her brother’s room and they wanted police contact.

A caller in the 2700 block of West Seventh reported his soon to be ex-wife was parked in front of his apartment. Police contacted the woman, who said she would not go onto the property.

Wasco County

Caller reported a black calf loose on the westbound side of Highway 97 near milepost 54 Thursday morning. Deputy attempted contact with likely owner; could not contact.

A non-injury two-vehicle motor vehicle accident reported near the intersection of Third Avenue and Main in Mosier Thursday morning. Driver failed to stop at sign and sideswiped a van with damage at more than $1,500. Motorist cited for failing to obey traffic control device.

A caller in the 4400 block of Highway 30 wanted deputies to check on a dog that had been barking for several hours on Thursday morning. Dog inside dwelling appeared to be OK and A/C unit was on.

On Thursday afternoon, a caller going westbound from Highway 103 reported a male driver in a small white GMC pickup pointed handgun at caller.

A caller in the 4100 block of Chenoweth Road reported he was run off the road near Foley Lakes Thursday afternoon by a brown Ford F150. Caller said he came around corner and the Ford was in middle of road; driver said he had to pull off road to avoid collision and hit some rocks. Other motorist was located; said other car departed first. Insurance information was later exchanged.

A caller reported his girlfriend was throwing and breaking things in the 2200 block of Dry Hollow Road Thursday evening.

Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with the arrest of a subject for suspected driving while suspended Thursday evening on Interstate 84 eastbound at milepost 91.

A caller in the 4400 block of Highway 30 again asked deputies to check on welfare of a dog reportedly barking for several hours on Thursday morning. Deputy responded; no one at trailer and dog was not heard barking.