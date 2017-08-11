Vintage tractors rolling into Dufur

The second annual Vintage Dufur Days offers plenty of family fun this weekend, Aug. 12 and 13.

People are invited to step back in time to and enjoy displays in the historic town of horse-drawn equipment, tractors, a thresher and other pieces of antique farm equipment. There will also be plenty of food and entertainment to choose from in the downtown area and city park.

Saturday’s activities begin at 6 a.m. with a country breakfast in the Ramsey Park Grange in the city park. At 9 a.m., the festivities begin and people can visit artist booths, food venders and a quilt show.

A parade on Main Street through the heart of Dufur begins at 10 a.m., followed by live music at 11 a.m. and field demonstrations, including how burlap sacks used to get wheat to market were sewn together during harvest.

From 2 to 4 p.m., there will be a tractor pull and from 4 to 6 p.m. a sock hop and barbecue that features a steak dinner for $12.

The fun continues Sunday with another 6 a.m. breakfast in the park, followed by a church service.

A classic car show takes place in the park at 10 a.m., followed by more field demonstrations until 2 p.m., when the event sponsored by the Dufur Historical Society ends.