Warm Springs fire sparks evacuations

A fire burning through the Warm Springs Indian Reservation has spread to more than 21,000 acres and led to evacuation of some residents.

According to reports, the Nena Springs fire burning along Highway 3 near Simnasho started Tuesday night about a half-mile north of the reservation.

Officials believe it was human-caused, although an investigation into the origin is still underway.

Brad Donahue, a spokesperson for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, told the Bend Bulletin Thursday afternoon that about 70 firefighters were battling flames that had spread quickly through cheatgrass and trees. Flying embers have been continually advancing the blaze.

The fire crew currently at work includes the U.S. Forest Service Hotshots from Sacramento, Calif. More federal assets are expected to arrive today, Aug. 11, to help contain the blaze. One helicopter has been dropping water on the fire and several planes have spread retardant. Many roads on the reservation have closed, although locals are still allowed to access their homes.

On Thursday, fire officials asked 40 residents to voluntarily evacuate.

Seventy other homes were put on notice that occupants needed to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

An American Red Cross Center has been set up at the Warm Springs Community Center. A nearby campground has also been made available to displaced residents.

Eleven wildfires are now burning in Oregon.