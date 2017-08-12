Letter to the Editor: How it works

To the editor:

RaeLynn Ricarte writes, in her column, “The present high level of deception would not be possible if citizens were grounded in the principles of the U.S. Constitution and truly understood how a republican form of government was supposed to work.”

In a republic, the supreme power is held by the people. Our representatives do not supplant us; and politicians are not demigods.

There is no place in the U.S. Constitution for party politics. A two-thirds majority in the people’s Congress rules over any objections by the executive branch, which includes all enforcement powers under the direction of the commander-in-chief. But if the House is divided by political affiliations, then the people’s Congress will not rule and the commander-in-chief will establish a military dictatorship or a police state.

The word “Republic" means a state in which We, the People, rule. And We, the People, only rule through our elected representatives in Congress, who make laws. The president is only permitted to do as the Congress allows by law. But if we divide ourselves under political partisanship, we lose the republic.

“A house divided against itself will not stand.” Mark 3:25. It’s our choice!

Pete Spiro

Stevenson