What's Happening from August 13

Saturday, August 12

SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.



Sunday, August 13

JAM SESSION: A jam session will be held at Cherry Park Grange, 1002 Lambert Street, The Dalles, starting at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 15

LIONS SPEAKERS: The Dalles Lions Club meets noon at Spooky’s Restaurant. Roger Kline from the PUD will speak.

Wednesday, August 16

AFTER HOURS: Tour old Bingen Schoolhouse, at the corner of Franklin and Cedar in Bingen, 5 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Society Hotel and the Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce. The schoolhouse is being transformed into a new hotel slated to open in the summer of 2019.

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Ctr. Corner of Hwy 14 & 5th Streets.

Thursday, August 17

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Eileen White, Market Manager, on The Dalles Farmers’ Market. Information online at www.thedalleskiwanis.org.

ICE RESISTANCE: The Gorge ICE Resistance sponsors a town hall at St. Paul’s Chapel, 501 Union Street, The Dalles, at 7 p.m. to raise awareness of local jail cooperation with federal immigration and customs enforcement. A second town hall is planned Aug. 18 at Riverside Church, 317 State Street, Hood River, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

SUMMER MOVIE: Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District Summer Movies in the park, at dusk. Showing “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

GARDEN COFFEE: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, 9 to 9:30 a.m., at The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at the intersection of Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, along the riverfront trail.