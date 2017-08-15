Crosstalk: Trans military: Good or bad?

In July, President Donald Trump's tweeted that “After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military.
Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”
His announcement, which took the military establishment by surprise, raised a great many questions: Was the ban to be applied to those transgender individuals already serving, or only new recruits? How would such a ban impact the readiness of the U.S. military, already stretched thin by war and rumors of war?
The New York Times reported at the time, “Mr. Trump elected to announce the ban in order to resolve a quietly brewing fight on Capitol Hill over whether taxpayer money should pay for gender transition and hormone therapy for transgender service members. The dispute had threatened to kill a $790 billion defense and security spending package scheduled for a vote this week.
It makes sense to me that the military, struggling as it does to meet the health needs of service members injured in war, should question the funding of sex-change operations.
But rather than addressing that narrow issue, Mr. Trump opted to upend the entire policy on transgender service.
“His decision was announced with such haste that the White House could not answer basic inquiries about how it would be carried out, including what would happen to openly transgender people on active duty. Of eight defense officials interviewed, none could say,” according to the Times report.
On Aug. 8, Trump said from his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., “I have great respect for the community. I think I’ve had great support, or I’ve had great support from that community. I got a lot of votes. It’s been a very complicated issue for the military, it’s been a very confusing issue for the military, and I think I’m doing the military a great favor.”
The military doesn't appear to share Trump's conviction that he is “doing the military a great favor.”
Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer, who was confirmed a week after President Trump tweeted his plans to ban transgender people from serving, said he will follow any order the president gives on transgender troops, but that “any patriot” should be allowed to serve.
“We will process and take direction of a policy that is developed by the [Defense] secretary [with] direction from the president and march out smartly,” Spencer told reporters Thursday night after visiting Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.
"On a fundamental basis, any patriot that wants to serve and meets all the requirements should be able to serve in our military."
A recent report by Ellen Mitchell for The Hill noted that earlier this month, Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft asserted he “will not break faith” with transgender individuals serving in his service.
According to the report, Zukunft disclosed on Aug. 1 that he and other Coast Guard leaders personally made calls to the known transgender individuals within the service after Trump's ban announcement.
“I will not turn my back. We have made an investment in you, and you have made an investment in the Coast Guard, and I will not break faith,” Zukunft said he told Lt. Taylor Miller, the Coast Guard’s first openly transitioning officer.
Clearly our military leadership is more dedicated to the defense of our country, more cognizant of the debt we owe our service members — regardless of their sex or sexuality — and more committed to the the chain of command than is our commander-in-chief.
There is little doubt in my mind that transgender individuals openly serving in the U.S. military have kept faith with their vows of service in the month since the president launched his first “tweet” degrading their service: Assuming they were not among those who have died so recently in Afghanistan, Iraq, or off the coast of Australia.
“We the people” thank them for their honorable service to our country.
— Mark Gibson
The military has one purpose, to kill, destroy and break our enemies. Because of that specialized mission, it is the worst place possible for social engineering experiments.
Having a strong fighting force is essential to national security and personnel should be focused solely on training and winning battles.
Former President Barack Obama’s directive in 2016 that transgender soldiers be integrated into the ranks and their expensive sex change operations covered by taxpayers was pure insanity.
When this nation can’t take care of veterans who are homeless or who are on long wait lists for life-saving care, it's got no business spending the projected $3-4 billion over the next 10 years on gender reassignment surgeries (including lost productivity time) and hormone therapy.
Transgender medical and mental health issues take the soldier out of the rotation for deployment, which weakens the strength of their battle group.
The health and fighting capabilities of a military unit are determined by how many of its members are deployable. Commanders have been forced to respect the limitations of trans service members, which negatively affects the entire unit.
People don’t get chosen to serve in the armed forces if they have any type of a medical issue that will prevent them from enduring the rigors of training and harsh living environments. So, it is not discrimination to refuse a recruit who wants to change his or her gender and will require extensive medical care.
It takes many months (or years) for the body-mutilating and cosmetic procedures to fashion a body into that of the opposite sex. The unique medical needs of transgender people require specialized care that is not available in many foreign locations.
There are an estimated 1,320 to 6,640 trans service members out of about 1.3 million in the active-duty forces, about 0.51 percent of the military.
Since most service members only serve one four-year enlistment, having a transgender soldier spend months or longer going through medical procedures is a loss of valuable time in the field.
The situation gets even worse if the service member is affected by gender dysphoria, confusion about their identity, that makes it difficult for him or her have their head in the game. Distracted thoughts endanger the soldiers around these individuals.
President Donald Trump rescinded Obama’s directive and rightfully said, “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgenders in the military would entail.”
Military effectiveness needs to be the primary objective at all times, something Obama traded for the opportunity to undermine and replace traditional values.
While the liberal media has insisted that no thought went into Trump’s decision, that is not true. The administration had established a work group to deal with the issue that was overseen by Defense Secretary James Mattis. He had been ordered to delay the enlistment of people confused about their gender until a direction had been decided upon.
Not only is Trump strengthening our fighting forces, he is showing respect for military culture with his decision about trans service members.
When Obama left office, his approval rating in the military was 15 percent. A Military Times poll of active-duty troops found 57 percent opposed to serving with trans gender soldiers and only 16 percent agreeing with the radical fringe who said it “would be good for morale.”
Although the Left will do everything it can to derail Trump with legal challenges and media hit pieces, this is the type of madness the voters put him in office to end.
With a dark threat from terrorism hovering above them, the American people are not going to punish at the polls a commander-in-chief who preferred warfare readiness to social engineering.
The military should not be used as a vehicle to promote civil rights, political correctness or workplace fairness. Our valiant men and women in uniform are not there to advance the personal preferences of individuals, they are tasked with collectively securing this nation’s future. They should not be political pawns.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
