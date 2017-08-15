Crosstalk: Trans military: Good or bad?

In July, President Donald Trump's tweeted that “After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military.

Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

His announcement, which took the military establishment by surprise, raised a great many questions: Was the ban to be applied to those transgender individuals already serving, or only new recruits? How would such a ban impact the readiness of the U.S. military, already stretched thin by war and rumors of war?

The New York Times reported at the time, “Mr. Trump elected to announce the ban in order to resolve a quietly brewing fight on Capitol Hill over whether taxpayer money should pay for gender transition and hormone therapy for transgender service members. The dispute had threatened to kill a $790 billion defense and security spending package scheduled for a vote this week.

It makes sense to me that the military, struggling as it does to meet the health needs of service members injured in war, should question the funding of sex-change operations.

But rather than addressing that narrow issue, Mr. Trump opted to upend the entire policy on transgender service.

“His decision was announced with such haste that the White House could not answer basic inquiries about how it would be carried out, including what would happen to openly transgender people on active duty. Of eight defense officials interviewed, none could say,” according to the Times report.

On Aug. 8, Trump said from his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., “I have great respect for the community. I think I’ve had great support, or I’ve had great support from that community. I got a lot of votes. It’s been a very complicated issue for the military, it’s been a very confusing issue for the military, and I think I’m doing the military a great favor.”

The military doesn't appear to share Trump's conviction that he is “doing the military a great favor.”

Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer, who was confirmed a week after President Trump tweeted his plans to ban transgender people from serving, said he will follow any order the president gives on transgender troops, but that “any patriot” should be allowed to serve.

“We will process and take direction of a policy that is developed by the [Defense] secretary [with] direction from the president and march out smartly,” Spencer told reporters Thursday night after visiting Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

"On a fundamental basis, any patriot that wants to serve and meets all the requirements should be able to serve in our military."

A recent report by Ellen Mitchell for The Hill noted that earlier this month, Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft asserted he “will not break faith” with transgender individuals serving in his service.

According to the report, Zukunft disclosed on Aug. 1 that he and other Coast Guard leaders personally made calls to the known transgender individuals within the service after Trump's ban announcement.

“I will not turn my back. We have made an investment in you, and you have made an investment in the Coast Guard, and I will not break faith,” Zukunft said he told Lt. Taylor Miller, the Coast Guard’s first openly transitioning officer.

Clearly our military leadership is more dedicated to the defense of our country, more cognizant of the debt we owe our service members — regardless of their sex or sexuality — and more committed to the the chain of command than is our commander-in-chief.

There is little doubt in my mind that transgender individuals openly serving in the U.S. military have kept faith with their vows of service in the month since the president launched his first “tweet” degrading their service: Assuming they were not among those who have died so recently in Afghanistan, Iraq, or off the coast of Australia.

“We the people” thank them for their honorable service to our country.

— Mark Gibson