Letter to the Editor: Facts behind NORCOR

To the editor:

In response to the “concerned citizens” letter regarding immigration and NORCOR (Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities), I would like to clarify a few of the concerns that are being raised by this group. The first and most important point that needs to be made is that NORCOR does not accept any individuals who are exclusively being held for just their illegal immigration status. They must also have a prior or current criminal conviction, are being federally prosecuted for a crime, and also have an illegal immigration status situation, in order for NORCOR to accept them.

The second point is NORCOR’s contract with the federal marshalls office and immigration provides for necessary additional funding to help offset each of the individual counties obligation regarding the operational costs for NORCOR. Without it, Wasco, Hood River, Sherman and Gillium counties would need to come up with an additional $1 million or reduce services to the point that it could potentially affect public safety in the four-county region.



An additional fact that is often overlooked is that NORCOR does not use any public dollars to provide for the housing of these individuals. All costs are covered by the federal contract. Any additional funds left are used to offset each counties obligation to NORCOR’s funding.

A final point is that there is no difference between the federal detention center in Tacoma and NORCOR, they are both jails. The only difference is size.

They are both designed to hold individuals in a safe, clean and secure environment while their legal situation is being determined. Both facilities are held to standards of operation that meet both “best practices” in corrections and federal and state guidelines for jail standards of operation.

Individuals who are held at NORCOR are treated respectfully no matter their situation. No one is treated worse than or better than anyone else that is housed here. All are provided the same care, privileges and opportunities to make their time here at our facility beneficial and productive.

Bryan Brandenburg, MS

NORCOR administrator